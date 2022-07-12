“Totti and Messi? Vote Del Piero and Cristiano Ronaldo”

LOS ANGELES (United States) – Waiting to see him make his debut on the pitch, Chiellini-mania broke out in Los Angeles . The Italian-American community in the States and, more generally, the increasing number of football fans in the country with stars and stripes, are thrilled to attend the first official of the former Juventus captain, who remained on the bench for 90 ‘ derby won against the Galaxy. Tracked down by Espn in the ‘You have to answer’ program, the central defender of Europe last year with the Italian national team answered a series of ‘either or’ questions, allowing his new fans to get to know him better.

Totti-Del Piero and Messi-Ronaldo: Chiellini’s answer

Chiellini admitted to prefer dogs to cats, pizza with pasta, tackles to goals, NBA to NFL, messages to phone calls, chocolate cheese, new shoes compared to an electric razor (“I don’t need it, I have no hair“), the Lakers to the Clippers, playing at home rather than away, movies to music, the World Cup to the Champions League, Instagram to Twitter, Maldini in Nesta and lose your phone (“It does not matter“) with respect to the portfolio, but it is on some questions in particular that has sparked the users of social networks, Italian and not only. In particular, the former Juventus captain ‘voted’ Del Piero instead of Totti, Milan in spite of Inter and Cristiano Ronaldo in place of Messiresulting in a long string of hilarious comments.