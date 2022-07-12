Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann talk to us about the premiere of ‘Elvis’

Elvis Presley He is one of the most important figures in the music industry, and his legacy has led him to become one of the most important figures of the 20th century with an enormous influence on pop culture. We know (or think we know) everything about the King of Rock… but the reality is that there is always something to discover.

And that’s what it’s all about Baz Luhrmann’s most recent film, Elviswith the protagonist of austin butler like Elvis Presley with Tom Hanks to play Colonel Tom Parker, the singer’s infamous manager. Tape, narrated from Parker’s perspective, goes through the musician’s childhood, exploring all his surroundings, and of course, the beginning of his relationship with the manager. (HERE some interesting facts about Elvis and Parker).

So we had the opportunity to talk with the director of Elvis, and also with Butler and Hanks about their huge Oscar chances, the decisions they made during production, and how the Presley family got involved. Here we leave them complete:

Elvis

After nine years of absence, Baz Luhrmann is back with one of the most anticipated movies of this 2022: Elvis. The Australian director is known for making each of his productions (or at least most of them) a true spectacle by promoting the use of music and production design.

His filmography is relatively short., but his films always give a lot to talk about. Among his most famous films is Romeo + Juliet with Leonardo DiCaprio (with whom he repeated for The Great Gatsby) Y Moulin Rouge! along with Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman (who was in Australia).

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in ‘Elvis’ / Photo: Warner Bros.

Now it’s the turn of Elvis, which is a mixture of the best elements of the mentioned films to recount the most intimate parts of the life of the King of Rock with Tom Parkera character who becomes the antihero of this film by showing the dominance he had in Elvis Presley’s career, and therefore, in the course of his personal life.

The performances by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, especially the former, are the most impressive of the film. It is not only because of the similarities in physique (HERE we leave you how all the characters in the movie look like in real life). Elvis), but because of the way of presenting emotions that were unknown to the public, including the most Elvis Presley fans.

It may interest you