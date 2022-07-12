Tom Cruise, mesmerized by the beauty of Kate Middleton

Tom Cruise couldn’t take his eyes off Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, during the finals of the Wimbledon tournament. Dressed in an elegant yellow Roksanda dress, the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled everyone including the famous actor, whom she recently saw at the premiere of the film “Top Gun”.

Kate, 40, paired her outfit with drop earrings by Kiki McDonough and slippers by Gianvito Rossi. While the duchess watched attentively to the game that was played on the court, her eyes were on her and they were nothing more and nothing less than one of the most famous actors in the world.

The beauty and elegance of Kate Middleton strongly attracted the attention of Tom Cruise, 59, who was irremediably captured by the Duchess. There are even images in which the “Mission: Impossible” actor is seen leaning forward to get a better view of what will one day be the queen consort of the United Kingdom.

Realizing he was at a public event, Tom Cruise turned his gaze back to Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles final match.

It seems that Tom Cruise do not forget the look of Kate MiddletonEspecially when they ran into each other at the Top Gun premiere and he gentlemanly gave her his hand to help her up the stairs.

