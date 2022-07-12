Tom Cruise mesmerized by Kate Middleton’s beauty at Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge in the Wimbledon final. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

MEXICO CITY, July 11 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Tom Cruise could not take his eyes off Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, during the finals of the Wimbledon tournament. Dressed in an elegant yellow Roksanda dress, the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled everyone including the famous actor, whom she recently saw at the premiere of the film “Top Gun”.

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kate, 40, paired her outfit with drop earrings by Kiki McDonough and slippers by Gianvito Rossi. While the duchess watched attentively to the game that was played on the court, her eyes were on her and they were nothing more and nothing less than one of the most famous actors in the world.

(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The beauty and elegance of Kate Middleton powerfully caught the attention of Tom Cruise, 59, who was irremediably captured by the Duchess. There are even images in which the “Mission: Impossible” actor is seen leaning forward to get a better view of what will one day be the queen consort of the United Kingdom.

For a moment Tom Cruise was enthralled by the beauty and elegance of Kate Middleton. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Realizing he was at a public event, Tom Cruise turned his gaze back to Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles final match.

It seems that Tom Cruise does not forget the look of Kate Middleton, especially when they met at the premiere of “Top Gun” and he, gentlemanly, gave him his hand to help him up the stairs.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez talks about the day her body said ‘enough’