Tom Cruise and how to combine a blue suit to always look good

After the enormous success of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise He has become the man of the hour. The actor has made a colossal press tour around the world for the film. Cruise made a stop at the Cannes Film Festival, graced London’s Leicester Square, attended Adele’s concert in Hyde Park and recently turned heads in the royal box at Wimbledon.

And while Tom Cruise has been showing off his muscles with a series of Polo shirts Fitted tight, showing the strains of the strict training schedule required for his leading role, the actor has adopted an unofficial uniform for his formal outings. Cruise, whether in London, France or New York, continues to rely on the power of a Blue suit.

Tom Cruise on his arrival at Twenty Two in London. Getty Images

In the men’s final at Wimbledon, Tom Cruisewho turned 60 last week, wore a light blue suit by Brioni, with a single button and cut close to his muscular figure. The actor combined it with a white shirt and a crystal blue tie, which complemented his skin tone.

The previous day, Tom Cruise attended the women’s final with a navy blue suit, again, with the perfect fit, which he styled thanks to a pale blue patterned tie, worn over another white shirt. In fact, this suit was also used to go out at night to the best club in London, The Twenty Two, proving that a navy blue suit two-piece has the strength to take you from day to night with ease.

For the aforementioned press tour of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise once again showed his love for the blue suits, wearing it on multiple occasions. In Cannes, where he attended the city’s world-famous film festival, the 60-year-old actor donned a deep navy linen-blend suit, under which he wore a baby blue shirt, no tie, and a pair of shoes. black derby shoes