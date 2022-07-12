Thor’s Howling Goats inspired by Taylor Swift [VIDEO]

Thor: Love and Thunder is making headlines, however, between conflicting opinions, the box office is giving Marvel Studios a lot of satisfaction. Among the many new characters in the film directed by Taika Waititi there are also two screaming goats.

Within the film their role is not entirely relevant but their contribution is quite funny. The presence of the goats is inspired by the classic Thor comics, but there is a curiosity revealed by Taika Waititi that makes the presence of the goats even more funny and entertaining.

Advertisement

The Thor 4 director was interviewed by Insider during the promotion of the film. One of the questions was about the presence of the goats and the fact that they screamed so much.

Waititi revealed that many think that the scream is his, that is, that he recorded it in the studio, but this is not the case: the deafening sound of the goats is that of the animal itself and it was inspired by a video / meme dedicated to pop singer Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

Goats have been in the movie forever because they are in the comics, but we didn’t know what they would sound like. Then someone in post-production found this video / meme of a Taylor Swift song featuring screaming goats. I didn’t even know it existed.

Taylor Swift’s “offending” song is I knew you were trouble of 2012. A meme with screaming goats was made on this song, which you can see below, which became very famous on the web:





<span>▶</span>“frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture “allowfullscreen title =” Taylor Swift – I knew you were trouble Ft. Screaming goat “>



In addition to this cute easter egg, Thor: Love and Thunder has several curiosities for its fans. Among these is that of the whispered phrase by Jane Foster to Thor or the fact that Russell Crowe himself should have played another character and not Zeus.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters!

In order not to miss any news, subscribe for free to our Telegram channel at this address https://t.me/nospoilerit.