Thor: Love and Thunder – Thor’s back tattoo also pays homage to Iron Man and the Black Widow, here’s the pic! The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder, Zeus (Russell Crowe) inadvertently strips the God of Thunder under the gaze of those present ad Omnipotence City. For a moment, in addition to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) on his back, we can also see a tattoo listing the names of the people the protagonist has lost over the years. Among the names you can read in order: Fry (Rene Russo), Odin (Anthony Hopkins), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Loki And Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) e Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Below is the photo of the tattoo: