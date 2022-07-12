Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi open to the idea of ​​a fifth film: “I would like to do something unexpected”

Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi is open to the idea of ​​a fifth film about the God of Thunder: “I would like to do something unexpected.” The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During a promotional interview with Insider, Taika Waititi spoke in detail about his work on Thor: Love and Thunder, revealing a series of unprecedented backstories. Regarding the possibility of directing a fifth film about the God of Thunder and continuing the character’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universedirector he declared himself open to this eventuality, explaining, however, that he does not know what the plans of Marvel Studios are: