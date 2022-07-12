Thor: Love and Thunder – Spider-Man: A New Universe co-writer defends film from criticism

Spider-Man: A New Universe co-writer defended Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder from fan criticism. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

Despite the film’s excellent box office performance around the world, Thor: Love and Thunder is causing fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universewho do not consider the new fatigue of Taika Waititi like Thor: Ragnarok. Furthermore, the debate on cinecomic also involved Christopher Millerco-producer and co-writer of Spider-Man: A New Universe and co-director of The LEGO Movie. In response to a user who shared on Twitter the meme of Reed Richards Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) from The Office with the inscription “Thor: Love and Thunder is a comedy. Do not go to the theater expecting a revolutionary cinematic work. Switch off your brain and enjoy the movie for what it is.“, Miller modified the basis explaining that”even comedies can be cinematic and groundbreaking and can test your brain, so maybe go see it with an open mind.“