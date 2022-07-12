Thor: Love and Thunder – revealed the identity of the original owner of the Necrospada in the film by Taika Waititi

Thor: Love and Thunder – the identity of the original owner of the Necrospada revealed in the film directed by Taika Waititi. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In the opening scene of the film, Gorr (Christian Bale) meets the God revered by his people, Rapu. After arrogantly taunting the adept, Rapu points to the corpse of a warrior who recently tried to kill him with the Necrospadaan ancient weapon that corrupts the soul of those who wield it. The character’s identity, however, was not revealed in Taika Waititi’s cinecomic… At least until today.

In these hours Christopher Stanleycosplayer, prop creator and channel manager YouTube specializing in prop making which he worked on Thor: Love and Thunder, gave some more details about this character. According to Stanley, the original owner of the Necrospada was a being called Dark Shadow Lord. In the comics the Necrospada (also called “All-Black “) is connected to the story of Knull the God of Symbiotes but, considering that the rights of the latter belong to the Sony Picturesit is reasonable to assume that the Dark Shadow Lord is an original character created specifically for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a “reinterpretation” of the original material.

Furthermore, based on the name, it is understandable that this mysterious Dark Shadow Lord is in some way linked to the Kingdom of Shadowsthe dimension that deprives any body of its colors introduced in the film.