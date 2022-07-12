Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth’s daughter’s role has been expanded during development

The role of Chris Hemsworth’s daughter in Thor: Love and Thunder was not originally planned and was expanded during development.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

After the release of the film in American theaters, Marvel.com published an article regarding the involvement of the daughter of Chris Hemsworth, India Rosein Thor: Love and Thunder. According to what was revealed in the article, the idea of ​​having India Hemsworth play the daughter of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale) “it was not always included in the master plan for the film”But as the story evolved over time the role of the character has been expanded. When an opportunity presented itself for India to play Gorr’s daughter, Chris Hemsworth recorded an audition with her, prompting Taika Waititi to choose her for the part:

Waititi: “It was really good. She is a very active child and is very intelligent and self-confident, as you can imagine, only Chris’s children could be. “

Also at some point in development, Chris Hemsworth suggested that it would be fun to have a scene with his daughter. without knowing, however, what would have been the evolution of the character within the film: