Thor: Love and Thunder – Chris Hemsworth’s daughter was supposed to kiss Gorr on the forehead initially

Chris Hemsworth’s daughter was supposed to kiss Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale) on the forehead in Thor: Love and Thunder initially.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During an interview with Marvel.com, Chris Hemsworth spoke of his daughter’s involvement India Rose Hemsworth in the cinecomic. After admitting that he had been a while “nervous“At the beginning of the idea of ​​giving her a role in the film, the Australian actor revealed that a scene was originally planned in which India (interpreter of Love) he should have kissed on the forehead Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods:

“He had to kiss Gorr on the forehead [e non voleva farlo]. He told me ‘No, his head is all sticky. ‘ because she had prosthetic makeup and stuff like that. So she pretended to kiss him an inch from her head. But I said ‘You can’t use it in the movie! ‘. Christian [Bale] he was laughing, we were all laughing. She was fantastic. “

Christian Balehe also praised India’s performance, explaining of to be was particularly impressed by the young star especially considering some of his interactions with Gorr: