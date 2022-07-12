Thor and the power of ‘kitsch’: how an excessive and sentimental aesthetic has invaded popular culture

Natalie Portman return to the saga Thor in its fourth installment, love and thunder, but this time it is she who wields the hammer. accompany her Chris Hemsworth, Russell Crowe and, in the role of villain, Christian bale. For the film, which opens on July 8, the director Taika Waititi has taken as a reference masters of the universe the movie version of the He-Man doll line that failed at the box office in 1987 but now, like anything that happened in the eighties, is a cult movie. At the time it was accused of being too baroque, tacky and kitsch even for 1987, but in these last 25 years the kitsch has devoured popular culture. Starting with Marvel.

The derogatory label kitsch It began to be used in Europe at the beginning of the 20th century to define works of art conceived for the tastes of the people. The Industrial Revolution, the overcrowding of cities, the rise of the middle class and the possibility of mass production contributed to the popularity of art kitsch. The concept was born as a class term for
warn that the massification of culture could end up destroying it: a picture of Van Gogh is art, but a poster that reproduces that painting, hung on a gotelé wall, is kitsch. He is cutesy, easy and shameless, because he is willing to do anything to awaken the tenderness of every human being who observes him. As mass culture grew (through cinema, radio or television), posters of children with puppies, ballerina figurines or sentimental poems invaded homes.

The three keys to kitsch they are the aesthetics of opulence, the manipulative sentimentality, and the brazen reproduction of earlier and superior works. The three are both in masters of the universe as in the Marvel universe, especially in the franchise Thor.

In both, the skies are pastel pink and blue and the sets mix architectural styles that the masses consider synonymous with tinsel: pink marble floors, Byzantine columns or thrones with Mesopotamian hieroglyphics. In these universes, gold is a chromatic range and the lights always seem to come from some fuchsia, blue or green neon. “You’re going to love Asgard. She is big and golden and shiny”, Thor promised the Hulk in ragnarok. Swords and spells coexist with the military and futuristic technology of lasers always in shades of turquoise or violet. The garments are made of satin, velvet or vinyl, when not directly made of rhinestones. Everything shines. Even the tan of heroes. He-Man and Thor’s bodies are so kitsch, as baroque and as little subtle as the decoration of its temples. Even the name of He-Man, with that double reaffirmation of virility (He-Man), fell directly into the parody of eighties uber-masculinity.

