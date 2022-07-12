Thor and the power of ‘kitsch’: how an excessive and sentimental aesthetic has invaded popular culture

Natalie Portman return to the saga Thor in its fourth installment, love and thunder, but this time it is she who wields the hammer. accompany her Chris Hemsworth, Russell Crowe and, in the role of villain, Christian bale. For the film, which opens on July 8, the director Taika Waititi has taken as a reference masters of the universe the movie version of the He-Man doll line that failed at the box office in 1987 but now, like anything that happened in the eighties, is a cult movie. At the time it was accused of being too baroque, tacky and kitsch even for 1987, but in these last 25 years the kitsch has devoured popular culture. Starting with Marvel.

The derogatory label kitsch It began to be used in Europe at the beginning of the 20th century to define works of art conceived for the tastes of the people. The Industrial Revolution, the overcrowding of cities, the rise of the middle class and the possibility of mass production contributed to the popularity of art kitsch. The concept was born as a class term for

warn that the massification of culture could end up destroying it: a picture of Van Gogh is art, but a poster that reproduces that painting, hung on a gotelé wall, is kitsch. He is cutesy, easy and shameless, because he is willing to do anything to awaken the tenderness of every human being who observes him. As mass culture grew (through cinema, radio or television), posters of children with puppies, ballerina figurines or sentimental poems invaded homes.

The three keys to kitsch they are the aesthetics of opulence, the manipulative sentimentality, and the brazen reproduction of earlier and superior works. The three are both in masters of the universe as in the Marvel universe, especially in the franchise Thor.

In both, the skies are pastel pink and blue and the sets mix architectural styles that the masses consider synonymous with tinsel: pink marble floors, Byzantine columns or thrones with Mesopotamian hieroglyphics. In these universes, gold is a chromatic range and the lights always seem to come from some fuchsia, blue or green neon. “You’re going to love Asgard. She is big and golden and shiny”, Thor promised the Hulk in ragnarok. Swords and spells coexist with the military and futuristic technology of lasers always in shades of turquoise or violet. The garments are made of satin, velvet or vinyl, when not directly made of rhinestones. Everything shines. Even the tan of heroes. He-Man and Thor’s bodies are so kitsch, as baroque and as little subtle as the decoration of its temples. Even the name of He-Man, with that double reaffirmation of virility (He-Man), fell directly into the parody of eighties uber-masculinity.

The coarse, coarse and unlimited manipulation of feelings is inherent in kitsch. In The Unbearable Lightness of Being, milan kudera developed the theory of the two tears: “The kitsch causes two tears to fall in quick succession. The first tear says: How beautiful to see children running through the grass! The second says: How beautiful to be moved, along with the rest of humanity, by the image of children running through the grass! It is the second tear that makes the kitsch be kitsch”. There the feeling is transformed into sentimentality, by redirecting the emotion from the object to the subject. The two tears theory sums up the way many viewers consume Marvel movies: they don’t comment on the scenes they find exciting, they just talk about how they felt watching them like “Look at me, I’m adorable.” According to the philosopher Thorsten Botz-Bornstein, “in a deculturated world, the self becomes the only ethical reference. And the kitsch offers constant narcissistic self-discovery.” Similarly, the kitsch he is so harmless that he makes anyone who criticizes or questions him seem like an insensitive individual.

The third quality of kitsch, the imitation, is the most evident in Marvel. “The art kitsch emulates his immediate predecessor regardless of ethics. Copy the beautiful, not the good”, analyzes the writer Herman Broch. masters of the universe it was a collection of imitations of recent hits: starwars, Conan the barbarian, The endless story Y Mad Max. This angered critics, who vilified the film when it was released in 1987. Another common complaint was that it didn’t even try to hide the cynicism of its sole reason for existence: to sell more toys. It was the first time that a movie inspired by dolls had been shot and Mattel, the toy company, gave strict orders regarding what He-Man could and could not do in the film, such as kill or make a living being suffer. These guidelines were considered one more step in the progressive infantilization and commodification of Hollywood. Your manager, Gary Goddardnever shot another film and continued with his main occupation: directing attractions in theme parks.

A VERY PRESENT PAST

The eighties returned to the early 2000s and they are still in fashion.

THE SYNTHESIZERS

Since Dua Lipa with Physical, which shares a title and aesthetics with the classic Olivia Newton-Johnuntil The Weekndwho has done a duet with Kenny Geighties electropop is more alive than ever on the radio.

THE GRAPHIC DESIGN

Everything that in the eighties denoted that the future had already arrived (metallic blues, angular letters and 3D backgrounds) is today, when we have left the future behind, everywhere: advertising, t-shirts, memes…

THE CAREER

During the 1990s, generation X proposed to self-exclude themselves from the system in search of authenticity, but their successors, the millennials, are as obsessed with professional success as the Gordon Gekko of Wall Street.

FLUORESCENT COLORS IN FASHION

It is the eighth summer in which fluorine tones invade stores and now, to surprise, they must be combined in an even more strident way: lilacs with greens, oranges with pinks, blues with blues.

THE ADVENTURE FILMS

In addition to stranger thingswhich in its fourth season almost enters the category of classic, this summer a lot of eighties films coincide on the billboard: Life is Live, Top Gun: Maverick, I’m going to have a good time Y Thor: Love and Thunder.

