Thor and Chris Hemsworth bring out their fatherly side

After the first weekend of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, the tape has raised large amounts of money. In the United States alone, it took more than $140 million. But it is not because of this impressive figure that its protagonist dedicated a publication to the film. It is for a reason of more sentimental weight.

And it is that his little daughter India Rose Hemsworth is also part of this film and has grown on the set like the famous character. The 10-year-old girl plays Gorr’s daughter in the film, who dies at the beginning of the story, causing him to become a villain and seek to destroy all the gods. It is only when Gorr arrives at the Gates of Eternity that he realizes that what he wants most is to get his daughter back.

According to Marvel.com, the inclusion of India, as Gorr’s daughter, was not always part of the original plan for the film, but as the story evolved, the role was expanded. But he was the one who suggested that it would be fun to do scenes with her and so he made her and casting that was approved by director Taika Waititi.

“It was like when I’m at home, trying to tell him to do something. She says, ‘pfft, no, I’ll do it my way.’ And good for her, because she did an amazing job”assured the actor.

On the afternoon of July 11, he shared two images with the little girl on Instagram, in a comparison from the first film to the last.

“Here are two photos of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent in Thor: Love and Thunder. She is my favorite superhero”.

Without a doubt, the love of a father is stronger than that of a superhero.