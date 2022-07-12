Thor 5: Will Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth return to the saga?

the stories of Thorpromise Kevin Feig, will continue for many more years in the cinema. But, Will Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi return? According to the director, who revisits the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thor: Ragnarök with Thor: Love and Thunder -a real box office success-, everything will depend on whether Hemsworth says yes. Waititi has a unique trilogy in mind, and the Marvel Studios star seems to be up for it. But you never know (goes comic book).

Thor will continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are not sure

As James Bond movies already do, at the end of the credits the title of thor returnmaking it clear that Marvel will continue with the character later with movies, sequels and stellar collaborations in their future blockbusters. Although it is true that the sequences post credits They don’t say much and they are not one of the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it seems that the critics have not finished getting carried away by the film, Waititi and Hemsworth have developed a friendship and creative duo in which they both feel very comfortable. will repeat in Thor 5?







“That of thor return It was also a surprise for me. I’m not kidding,” Waititi explained to Insider. “I saw it at the movies and thought, ‘Oh shit. Really?’ Even Chris was like, ‘what?’ But, of course come back. he is the best character. I mean, it may be a little biased, but it’s the most fun to watch,” the filmmaker continued. “But I don’t know what to do next. Yes, I would like make another Thor movie, but only if Chris decides to make it. That yes, it would have to be something different, surprising and unexpected. What version of Thor can we use? I don’t know, yes, the battles and fights are cool, but I want to offer something different in terms of the story,” continues the filmmaker.

“ I’d love to do a Thor where it’s just him on a road trip.

“I don’t know, something like making a $5 million movie with no fights at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like in the movie.” Nebraska“, concludes between laughs. Hemsworth is even more effusive. “Stay Thor until someone tells me to get off the stage,” says the actor. Chris Hemsworth has played Thor since 2011repeating in his solo films and in up to four tapes of avengers. “Every time, If the opportunity arises and presents itself, I’m open to any creative exploration that might occur, thanks to different writers and directors, etcetera,” Hemsworth continued, noting that ragnarok It helped him take a different path with the comic book hero, exploring his comic side and adding more layers to the House of Ideas superhero. But, for now, everything will depend on Marvel and the paths they take in the studio after the convulsive Phase 4.