‘Thor 4’: Everything You Need to Remember Before Watching Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s New Movie – CINEMABLEND

If you already forgot the way that. brought us to ‘Thor: Love an Thunder’, by Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, we give you a brief summary to refresh your memory. From tomorrow it will be in all Cinépolis and Cinemex theaters in the country.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) must deal with the plans of Gorr the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale) in his crusade to assassinate all the false gods who tend to despise their faithful believers. To face him, Thor will be reinforced by The Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), his inseparable friend Korg (Taika Waititi, also director of the film) and The Guardians of the Galaxy.

If they already forgot how we got here, we remind you of the important points in case you did not have time to see again Avengers: Endgame Y Thor: Ragnarok, the films that directly precede this new Asgardian adventure. After defeating Thanos (Josh Brolin), the god of thunder leaves on a ship with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) to rediscover your purpose on earth.

So let Valkyrie in charge of the Asgardian families in a Nordic land where she stands as the sovereign of all of them, including the son of the deceased Heimdall the god of the gates of Asgard (Idris Elba), killed in battle. This new group ofThe Guardians with Thor is a tremendous reference to the Asgardians history of the galaxyedited in 2018.

So we will see this new group of superheroes fight against all kinds of threats, with the help of Stormbreaker, his new hammer forged to supply the destruction of Mjolnir at the hands of Hela (Cate Blanchett) during the events of Ragnarok, whose remains were retrieved and displayed by Valkyria in the new Asgard. According to the previews and without giving any kind of spoiler, it makes us assume that Jane Foster (Portman) is worthy of carrying it in her reconstructed form.



Marvel Studios Hela destroyed Mjolnir in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.



Now, where do we stay with Jane? The trailers suggest that she was one of the many victims of Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, coming back to life, just like her. many others, in 2023. To avoid further spoilers to all those who have not read Jason Aaaron’s comic, published in 2015the possession of Mjolnir would bring serious consequences to its own carrier. That we will have to find out in this tape.



Marvel Studios Will Mjlonir bring consequences to Jane Foster?



Finally, Gor. The only indication or antecedent that we can have is that of the introduction of the symbiotes to the MCU through Venom (Tom Hardy) and Carnage (Woody Harrelson), since they are an alien race created by Knull the father of the symbiotes.forger of the necrosword that Gorr used in his crusade against the gods. It would be a gem if Thor led us directly to a possible and sung presentation of this ruthless being. They will discover it starting tomorrow on billboards at Cinépolis and Cinemex.