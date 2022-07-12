This is why Tom Hanks refused to go to space

MEXICO CITY (appro).– “I don’t need to spend 28 million on that,” said actor Tom Hanks, after saying that he rejected the trip to space offered by Jeff Bezos, so as not to pay the 24 million euros that the ticket costs. .

The also producer explained that perhaps he would have rethought it if the trip had been free, as has been the case with William Shatner, from “Star Trek”, reported El País.

The actor himself told the story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The presenter asked if the rumor was true that Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, had offered to travel to space.

“Yes, that’s right, as long as I paid for it,” confessed the actor with a laugh. “You know, it costs like 28 million bucks (dollars) or something like that. I’m doing fine, Jimmy, I’m doing fine. But I’m not going to pay 28 million bucks,” the interpreter of “Forrest Gump” and “Polar Express” laughed.

“It’s like a 12-minute flight, right? Something like that? Okay, we can do it on our couches right now,” he joked about the shortness of the space trip.

And he also narrated that perhaps he would have been encouraged if the ride had been free.

“Just to experience the joy of pretending to be a billionaire,” he said with a smile.

Hanks did not travel to space, but another actor did: William Shatner, Captain Kirk of the “Star Trek” saga, on October 13, at the age of 90.

Shatner traveled in the New Shepard spacecraft, with which he spent 10 minutes and 17 seconds in the air, 106 kilometers above the Texas desert. In his case, the trip was free.

“What you have given me is the deepest experience. I hope I never recover from this. I hope to keep what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it,” Shatner confessed to Jeff Bezos with great emotion after the trip was over.

Bezos is, in turn, a big fan of the science fiction saga. One of his great dreams was to make a cameo in one of the films, something he achieved in 2016 in Star Trek Beyond, in which he played the role of an alien agent from Starfleet.