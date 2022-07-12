This is what the ‘Elvis’ characters looked like in real life

The biographical films biopics– about music artists have become an important part of the film industry for a few years now. There you have for example Bohemian Rhapsody either Rocketman like some of the most acclaimed… and paints so that Elvis follow the trend.

This film directed by Baz Luhrman starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated of this 2022. And in that sense, the expectation is high regarding how successful the film adaptation of the so-called “King of Rock & Roll”from his personal and professional history to his image.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in ‘Elvis’ / Photo: Warner Bros.

With all that involved and as usually happens with this type of feature film, I’m sure some will be well aware of the characterization. Will they get close? Here we bring you the comparison of the cast and the characters in real life.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley

The good austin butler can boast that, officially, he is one of the actors who has managed to make a good career beyond Disney and Nickelodeon, the entertainment studios where he began his journey. And what a way to do it, now playing an idol of popular culture as it is Elvis Presley.

To get the role, Butler went through a rough casting process where he beat other great actors like Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort and it has even been said that Harry Styles appeared among the options.

Finally, it seems that time proved director Baz Luhrmann right in his choice of the protagonist because critics have praised Butler’s performance. There are those who say that the actor is shaping up for a nomination in the next Oscars. Will it be him?

Austin Butler-Elvis Presley. Photo: Getty/Warner Bros.

Tom Hanks as Tom Parker

In Elvisof course the “King of Rock & Roll” is the central point of the story… but the role of Colonel Tom Parker played by Tom Hanks it is substantial. The story is told from the perspective of this character, who in real life, although he helped boost the artist’s career, He also put all kinds of obstacles that ultimately ended up sinking him at a certain point.

When it comes to Presley, it’s not very common to have Parker on the radar. But in real life, the representative practically managed the career of “The King” at will. It is said that even Tom managed the process so that Elvis will enlist in the United States Armythis with the purpose of cleaning up his image a bit since the most conservative sector of the public saw the singer as a bad influence.

Parker, meanwhile, was an immigrant from the Netherlands who arrived in the US illegally. He first worked as an entertainer at fairs and carnivals, later spending his career as a manager. Although Elvis was not the first prospect of his and represented him, he was what we commonly know as ‘goose that lays golden eggs’.

Tom Hanks-Tom Parker. Photo: Warner Bros/Getty.

Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla

Don’t let it be strange to see from now on Olivia DeJonge in more roles within the industry. Without a doubt, the young Australian actress, who many will place because of her work in the film The Visit by M. Night Shyamalan and The Society from Netflix, has in Elvis one of the performances that marked a before and after in his career.

DeJonge here plays Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, the woman the “Suspicious Minds” singer met while doing his military service in Germany. By the time they first saw each other, she was only 14 while Presley was already 24. Her parents were initially opposed to her relationship.

They married in 1967 and divorced in 1973, primarily because of Elvis’s addiction to prescription drugs. Their love relationship ended, but they continued to have contact as good friends.. After the death of her ex-husband, Priscilla developed a television career in different projects, in addition to the fact that she has been in charge of managing the singer’s legacy.

Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. Photo: Warner Bros/Getty.

Helen Thomson as Gladys Presley; Richard Roxburgh as Vernon Presley

It may not be part of the film’s central plot, but Elvis’s relationship with his parents will serve as a detail that fuels the drama in the story, especially considering that the singer and his parents were close.

In the case of Gladys, it is known that she always supported her son’s musical career and he had it well in mind. One of the examples of this is that Elvis made the first recording of him in the studio, “My Happiness”, thinking of it as a gift for his mom. Eventually, it was that recording made at Sun Records that would catapult him from emerging young talent to outright star.

For its part, Vernon Presley he always tried to remain a constant worker before his son rose to stardom. And once the young Elvis began to gain fame and fortune, Vernon served as his go-to person managing earnings, property, accompanying him on tours, and essentially other things. when the boy was still a minor.

Elvis Presley with his parents. Photo: Getty.

Austin Butler with Helen Thomson and Richard Roxburgh. Photos: Warner Bros.

Yola Quartey as Sister Rosetta Tharpe

In Elvis, we will also see several legendary musicians and pioneers of blues, soul and more represented. One of them will be Sister Rosetta Tharpethe well-known “godmother of rock n’ roll” was one of several inspirations for Presley becoming a musician.

For Luhrmann’s film, Tharpe is played by the multi-Grammy nominated British singer Yola Quarteyin her debut as an actress.

Yola Quartey – Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Photo: WB/Getty.

Kelvin Harrison as BB King

The legendary B.B.King will also have a special appearance in Elvisbeing played by Kelvin Harrison (12 Years a Slave, Cyrano, The Trial of Chicago 7). King is known to have commonly crossed paths with Elvis in the music scene at the time.

Their relationship, while not one of effusive brotherhood, It was always good fellowship. Presley was as much loved as he was criticized, especially since a section of the African-American public took a dim view of a white person appropriating their musical style and achieving fame.

But B.B.King He always sympathized with Elvis, of whom he said in different statements that he was always a polite guy, who usually called him ‘sir’ showing him respect. “Let me tell you the ultimate truth about Elvis Presley and racism… with Elvis, there was not a drop of racism in that man. And when I say that, believe me I should know.”the iconic guitarist once said.

Kelvin Harrelson Jr – BB King. Photo: WB/Getty.

Shonka Dukureh as Big Mama Thornton

Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton She was one of the greatest R&B singers of her time and one of the women who helped define what would later become rock n’ roll. Many music specialists agree that her performance of “Hound Dog” was one that laid the groundwork for the genre.

And well, curiously, Elvis Presley She would take the song to a new level of success when she covered it in 1956. “Big Mama” Thornton is played in this film by Shonka Dukureh.

Shonka Dukureh – Big Mama Thornton. Photo: WB/Getty.

Alton Mason as Little Richard

For legends we don’t stop and also Little Richard (in a young version) appears in Elvis. As is well known, Presley also cited him as one of his greatest influences, and several connoisseurs of rock n’ roll history even consider Richard the true king of the genre.

In this opportunity, the model Alton Mason will play the role of the iconic guitarist and singer. “I was so grateful because it’s like the role found me. You know? It’s as if Baz [Luhrmann] find me and choose me. It’s like Little Richard chose me“said the now actor in a recent interview.

Alton Mason-Little Richard. Photo: WB/Getty.

