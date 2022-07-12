This is the new trailer for “Uncharted” with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Sony Pictures Entertainment presented new photos of “Uncharted”, the new film by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Photo: Courtesy Sony Pictures

The new trailer is here uncharted, the long-awaited film adaptation of the legendary video game franchise that stars Tom Holland like Nathan Drake. Tape It will hit theaters on February 11, 2022. In this exciting adventure to the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home He will be accompanied by Mark Wahlberg, who plays the experienced treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

The clip advances an epic story with pirate ships, centuries-old lost treasures, remote places and, above all, a lot of action inspired by Naughty Dog video games.

Uncharted: Off The Map | Official Trailer

Beside Holland and Wahlberg, The main cast of the film directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) is completed by the actresses Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle and the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted features a cunning and charismatic young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful sidekick Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

In an epic action adventure that spans the globe, they embark on a dangerous quest for ‘the greatest treasure ever found’ as they track down clues that could lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.