This has been the training and diet of Natalie Portman for her role in ‘Thor’

Natalie Portman She is one of the most valued actresses on the current scene. She has important film awards, such as the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Award in the category of best actress. However, and beyond her obvious talent, the Israeli with American nationality is also a benchmark of beauty and well-being.





Currently Natalie Portmann is once again on everyone’s lips for his latest work in Thor: Love and Thunderreleased on July 8, and where we can see the actress playing Jane Foster, Thor’s great love who, after eight years without seeing her, is physically very changed.

In this new installment of Marvel, the character of Natalie Portman is a goddess with wavy blonde hair and a very muscular body that, without a doubt, has caused a stir among her fans. Of course, for this brutal physical change, the actress has worked hard to get in shape and meet the characteristics of your character.

Taika Waititi, the man who elevated the Asgardian god of Chris Hemsworth with a haircut and a lot of jokes, now wants to do the same with his ex, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will become a goddess of thunder. They are added [redoble de tambor] Tessa Thompson reigning as Valkyrie; Guardians Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista; Christian ‘ex-Batman’ Bale as a villain and even Matt Damon, who had a cameo in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. cinemania

As his Australian coach has revealed, Naomi Pendergast, the actress has prepared her muscles (especially her abs and biceps) to shape the superheroine she brings to life. For it, started training five months before the official shooting of the film.





In order to meet the goal set, and according to his ‘personal trainer’, Natalie trained a total of three days a week the top and two days of pilates. However, once filming began, this work did not stop.

As stated by the Australian to the American media VarietyThey worked together every day for at least an hour and a half. However, as Natalie’s schedule was tighter during filming, they trained around 4.30 in the morning.

But his muscular body is not only the result of exercise. As we well know, diet plays a fundamental role in achieving certain physical goals. For this reason, the actress also regulated her diet. “Natalie is vegan. To get enough protein to bulk up, she had to increase her daily intake with vegan protein powders a couple of times a day,” the trainer explains to Variety.

Natalie Portman’s Workout Chart

Some of the exercises performed by Natalie Portman that Naomi Pendergast has brought to light are: