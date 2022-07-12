They record two shark attacks in a week on a beach on Long Island, in eastern New York

A beach on Long Island, in eastern New York, registered in a week two shark attacks, collect this Friday several local media. The latest attack took place on Thursday at the beach known as Ocean Beach, and the victim was a lifeguard who received several bites on the foot, produced by a tiger shark of between 3 and 5 feet (between 1 and 1.5 meters). ), according to Long Island Television News12, which interviewed the victim.

The 17-year-old lifeguard was conducting an accident simulation exercise, in the role of victim, when he felt bites on his foot, and then realized that it had been a shark. At that time he was about 140 meters from the shore and swam scared to shore.

After the incident, the beach was closed for an hour, and in the following hours bathers were allowed to enter the water only in shallow areas. An almost identical situation occurred last Sunday not far from there, when another guard was also bitten in a training sessionand the Gothamists portal adds that on June 30 a 57-year-old swimmer suffered what local police called “a possible shark attack”, also nearby.

Although they have been highly publicized since the famous movie “Jaws” (Jaws) by Steven Spielberg (1975), all experts agree that shark attacks on humans are extremely rare and almost never fatal.