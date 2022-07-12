Fortnite: they filter the date of the next great thematic event; will start soon

Epic Games does not stop releasing new content for Fortnite and we know that an important thematic event will start soon. Like other games, the Battle Royale prepares a great summer celebration. Various leakers and dataminers gave clues to this party that is just around the corner.

Although Epic Games has not fully confirmed the event or its start date, months ago it put out a call for content creators to design summer-themed islands. So it’s a matter of time before everything becomes official. Here’s everything we know about No Sweat Summer.

When will the Summer event start? Fortnite: Battle Royale?

For now, no information has been revealed about the content that Epic Games will offer in the Battle Royale summer event. However, summery skins and accessories from years past are expected to return along with some interesting new additions.

Dataminers have already revealed a possible date for No Sweat Summer. The event would start on July 19 as part of the 21.30 update. Sources noted that Epic reminded players that they have until July 12 to submit their summer islands, which is another indication that the event will start soon.

HYPEX shared the date, so it’s very likely that No Sweat Summer actually starts on that day. For its part, the dataminer iFireMonkey revealed that there will be various missions during the celebration, so it is almost a fact that Epic will offer several free rewards for completing them.

Finally, the studio has begun to add various points of interest to the map related to the event. An example of this is the summer beach that is located near the sanctuary.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

