These are the worst movies of 2022 so far

The year completed its first semester and left great titles such as The Northman Y Everything everywhere at the same time. But which were the worst that were seen.

With the first semester of 2022 completed, a first balance can be made of what the world of cinema Until now. The year surprised us with great releases such as The Northmanthe latest movie Robert Eggers that it was a box office flop, or Everything everywhere at the same time, which showed that parallel realities and multiverses are not a monopoly of superheroes and that very good productions can be made with this. But what were the worst releases of the year?

+The 6 worst movies of 2022 so far

6 – Spiderhead

Directed by Joseph Kosinskiarrived just a few days after Top Gun: Maverick will launch on the big screen and begin its journey to success. This production that debuted in Netflix on June 11 was carried out by Chris Hemsworth and Miles TellerInspired by a short story by new yorker set in a world in which prisoners undergo an experiment with substances that modify their emotions. With an unfortunate and over-explained third act, he passed unnoticed by the platform.

5 – Sonic 2

Already the first film Sonic It had been a fiasco that had even had to postpone its original premiere in order to redesign the protagonist after criticism from fans on the networks. The sequel released in April of this year repeated all the vices of the first with practically nothing good to highlight. Also, it could have been the last work of Jim Carrey on the big screen.

4 – The Wrath of God

Starring Diego Peretti, Macarena Achaga and Juan Minujínadapts the writer’s work William Martinez titled The slow death of Luciana B. where a young woman begins to see how her family dies little by little and the common factor seems to be an author for whom she worked as a secretary. With stiff performances and a rather weak ending, she was not very convincing.

3 – Agents 355

The clear example that no matter how many names of weight abound, the results do not always accompany. A spy movie with figures like Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain and Sebastian Stan in your cast. Constant and ridiculous plot twists, with forgettable action scenes made it an action movie fiasco. In Rotten Tomatoes He has only a 24% approval rating.

2 – Morbius

The worst of the year by far and with the incentive of having failed twice, after a false network campaign that made people believe that it was worth doing a revival. The appearance of the vampire Marvel interpreted by Jared Leto did nothing more than demonstrate the structural problems it has sony pictures to build a universe outside the Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

1 – Jurassic World: Dominion

Sometimes nostalgia and comebacks aren’t enough. Neither the reappearance of the original trio of jurassic-park (Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum) was enough to give heart to this third and last film of the dinosaur franchise that was born in 1993 with steven spielberg. More concerned with giving an environmental message, she left her story aside to the clear detriment of her.