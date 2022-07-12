These are the bank promotions to take advantage of the offers and discounts of the great sale in Mexico

Note: Not all offers are available yet, so we will update the note once all the information is available.

We’re nowhere near the start of Amazon Prime Day 202 and we’re continuing our coverage of the store’s special sale. In Xataka Selection you can find various contents with all the information you need to know about the event.

Of course, for these two days of offers and discounts there will be bank promotions so that cardholders can enjoy additional benefits, such as bonuses and months without interest.

That is why here we will list all the promotions available both from the banks and those of the store. Us We recommend reading the terms and conditions so that there are no doubts about how to apply them.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 banking promotions in Mexico

10% direct discount on minimum purchases of 2,000 pesos when using the code PRIMEDAY22 with participating Banorte, HSBC and Santander cards.

Banorte: 20% bonus on one-time payments with digital payroll card or 15% bonus on purchases in one-time payment with digital debit or credit card. For both you have to register on the bank’s website and the minimum purchase is 2,000 pesos, with a bonus capped at 3,000 pesos. Terms and Conditions.

HSBC: 20% credit card bonus on purchases of 6 or more months without interest on an order of 5,000 pesos or more, with a maximum bonus limit of 5,000 pesos. You have to register for the promotion. Terms and Conditions.

Up to 12 months without interest on minimum purchases of 1,500 pesos with participating cards.

Up to 24 months without interest on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 with participating cards.

More store promotions