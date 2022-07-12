The Vince McMahon scandal would not have alienated WWE sponsors

Last week, the Wall Street Journal brought to light new information about the Vince McMahon case. According to the news, McMahon allegedly diverted funds to bribe four women with whom he would have had sexual relations, in addition to having inappropriate behaviors with three of them.

This great media scandal has caused many media and fans to wonder what the repercussions will be for the company, since the situation could cause some sponsors to move away from WWE. Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer, has spoken on this topic recently, and does not believe that this will happen.

Look at it this way, until the investigation is over, Vince isn’t going anywhere. in his mind, he’s not going anywhere. It’s really hard to get rid of.

Did they (the Wall Street Journal journalists) talk about sponsors? All these people know what they are doing. No one has given Vince the vote of confidence. None of the TV channels, none of the sponsors that we mentioned the other day. But if you’re a sponsor, you’re not going to bury him unless you want to break the deal that you have, and you know, no one has broken their deals.

If that happened, that would be important, but none of the TV channels or sponsors have done it. There has been none of that. They are happy with the company. So that’s how it goes. It’s a developing story and it’s interesting to hear their opinions, from outsiders. If you tell the story to people outside the world, as I have done, it sounds much worse for those people than for people in wrestling, because in wrestling it is like: ‘Wink, wink. We all know, we all know‘.

It’s almost expected, and it’s one of those things that shouldn’t work like that. They should learn from thisbut it’s been in (WWE) culture for decades.”

In this way, it seems that in the short term there will be no consequences from sponsors and television channels to WWE, however, as Meltzer mentions, the story is not over, and everything could change as the investigation progresses.

