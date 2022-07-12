The traffic of the future: “In 20 years, cars will know how to predict and avoid accidents”



In the future, it will be possible to bet on connected autonomous cars that detect in tenths of a second if there will be an accident and how to avoid it



The data is uploaded to the cloud: they are the so-called Virtual Twins that simulate a reality before it happens



There will also be smart parking systems, or streetlights that control pollution or traffic density

As if it were a science fiction movie, in the future it will be possible to bet on connected autonomous cars that detect in tenths of a second if there will be an accident and how to avoid it, if it is better that you do not go to a street because there is no place to park or that the drones become traffic information agents. This is how the new Doctor in Artificial Intelligence and Wireless Communications from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, Antonio Guillén Pérez, explains in his thesis, the future of driving.

“Advance in the development of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) that integrate Connected Autonomous Vehicles (VAC) with new traffic control and optimization technologies to create safe, sustainable and efficient urban mobility”, he asserts.

“From the outside it looks like we are talking about a movie like Minority report (2002, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise) that managed through algorithms, according to your behavior, anticipate and anticipate that you were going to “commit a crime”. Well, in this case it would be avoiding a traffic jam, crossing an intersection without braking or avoiding an accident.”, points out in Guillén.

What is the future?

“Twenty years ago there weren’t even mobile phones, much progress has been made and very fast, so it’s not crazy to think that in another 20 years we can talk about intelligent driving and connected cars,” Guillén points out.

5G and 6G technology is coming a long way and they can be fundamental pieces in this system. “There are already vehicles connected to the network that help individual driving, that do not use collective intelligence. Right now it is not being used, for example, how to help when crossing an intersection or a roundabout. But it will be done.”

The cognitive capacity of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) is the ability to reason, make decisions, learn and adapt and interact with people, vehicles and the infrastructures in which they operate. This capacity can be improved through the appropriate use of information and communication technologies, as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms”, points out the director of the thesis, Lola Cano Baños.

The work has been funded by the Seneca Foundation of the Region of Murcia and has developed algorithms capable of achieving cooperative traffic control that takes advantage of the advantages offered by collective intelligence of connected vehicles. “Waiting time at intersections could be reduced by up to 90%, in addition to also reducing polluting emissions,” clarifies the new Doctor.

all connected systems

Guillén explains that for this to happen all these systems must be connected. So everyone will receive external information from which vehicles they come and where, to get to the point where no vehicle has to brake at intersections because you’ll know in advance whether to slow down or continue because no car is coming.

“The main problem is cyclists or pedestrians, they should also be connected to this network. Although nobody can be forced. Therefore, it should be added to the SIT as noise in the system so that it can try to predict which way the pedestrian is going to follow. There will be many Intelligent Systems such as cameras that add extra security and are 100% reliable. Pedestrians are unpredictable,” he says.

To do this in a simple way, the new doctor ensures that “all these systems could be signaled in addition to sensors or car cameras and that all this information is centralized in the Internet cloud and thus a Virtual Twin of the intersection is created that we want to control.” In the end, it is to create an intersection on a traffic server, with as much reality as possible. You take that to the cloud and simulate what is going to happen in the next second before it happens and thus, the vehicles will not have the need to brake or accelerate. “You simulate reality faster than what is happening and send messages to the vehicles about what they should do,” he says. They are the so-called Virtual Twins that simulate a reality before it happens.

Instead of a physical traffic agent, it is the cloud that observes all the options in real time and makes the best decision.

Obviously, he points out, right now there is a lot of dilemma when it comes to an accident. “If that accident is not going to be stopped, what option is the least bad? Better that a pedestrian or three people die after the accident? Who is to blame for the deceased? Over time, the algorithms will have advanced enough to make these decisions,” says Guillén.

Drones as traffic agents

These advances are based on the development of new systems such as drone flying networks, which would act as informative traffic agents. Techniques for estimating the density of people based on wireless communications such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which mobile phones already have.

“I believe that, Within 20 years, the use of drones will be widespread. It does not matter to talk about a drone delivering a package or a drone that autonomously directs a vehicle towards a destination and that it controls itself and sees what is happening on its way.

The legislation now restricts them a lot for safety or reliability issues, but when the battery capacity and safety of these unmanned vehicles improve, they can be used in a broader way in many fields. Greater connection connected with the 5G mobile network that provides great collective intelligence.

Always know where to park or streetlights that regulate the light

Guillén also talks about intelligent parking systems that will direct vehicles depending on where they want to go and who will order the vehicles where to park. “It will tell you to that street or go that there is no place and redirects you to another where it can. A dream come true,” he says.

Lampposts that have cameras connected to that collective network or traffic signals, which change the route depending on whether there is a very congested road, and which automatically direct vehicles to another path. The same goes for roads that, perhaps, have too much pollution and they give alternative routes so as not to continue contaminating that area. Or even be able to adapt them to increase or decrease the light power if there is more or less traffic. All systems would be interconnected with each other.