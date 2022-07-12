The tender photos of Chris Hemsworth with his little daughter

In addition to being one of the most recognized actors, Chris Hemsworth he is a loving husband and father, 11 years ago he began his adventure with Thor, Chris had a very special companion on the recording set, who accompanies him again now, we are talking about his daughter India.

Hemsworth stars in “Thor: Love and Thunder” more than a decade after his debut with this Marvel superhero who has won fans around the world, but no one as special as his daughter, who is the protagonist of the most recent Instagram post of the American.

Chris posted a couple of sweet photos that reveal the passage of time. In the first one he appears characterized as Thor and his little daughter watches him from below; to one side is the characteristic hammer.

In a second image, India is in her father’s arms on the set of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” proving that she is the actor’s true heroine.

“Here are two photos of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent in Thor: Love and Thunder. She is my favorite superhero,” he wrote.

In May 2012, Chris Hemsworth and his wife, the actress Elsa Pataky, they welcomed their first daughter named India; In March 2014, the male twins named Sasha and Tristan arrived, who have also been shown on networks characterized as the character of dad.

Without a doubt, Chris Hemsworth likes to fight battles, like the ones he has with his three children, which include kisses, bites and a lot of love.

Chris Hemsworth’s Fear

More than a decade after his debut and with a dozen films behind him playing Thor, Chris Hemsworth returns with the most surreal version of Marvel in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, although the actor confesses that every time he plays him he is convinced that they will not call him again.

“Every time they call me to do the character I am grateful. Whenever I play it I think it will be the last time and that Marvel will not want me back,” acknowledges the protagonist of the fourth film about the most famous Viking in the superhero franchise. .

Not even being one of the last avengers to resist on the big screen – after the goodbye of Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow – gives Hemsworth peace of mind, whose film career is closely linked to his signing by the Marvel factory in 2011.

“The first time was intimidating, I didn’t know if I belonged in this universe,” he recalls.

Since then, the Australian actor has made the character of Thor his own, a vapid Viking with a statuesque physique and links to Greek mythology, until turning him into a hero whose existential crisis leads him to make the wrong decisions and distance himself from the people he loves.

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” the character’s fourth solo film, exploits this emotional meltdown like no previous installment to deliver the most surreal and risk-taking take on Marvel to date.

“We recorded about seven or eight hours of film with a lot of improvisation,” Hemsworth reviews. “But thanks to the ingenuity and mastery of Taika Waititi, a coherent story with a message was later put together.”

After giving a 180-degree turn to the saga with “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), the filmmaker Taika Waititi reprints his stamp on a continuation that does not take the epic of superheroes very seriously and focuses, humorously, in the search for emotional balance of its protagonist.

In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the character drags the pain of the sorrows he has suffered in recent missions and embarks on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel also appear in the film). ) with unexpected results.

“I don’t know what Disney and Marvel are up to, but if they decide to bring me back, I’ll be happy to come back. It’s been a lot of fun,” he said.

*With information from EFE.

