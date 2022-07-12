The summer that shattered the illusions of the young people of the Mexican National Team

The failure was consumed by the Women’s Tricolor; it ensures that options will be sought so that generations of young people are not lost

There was a group of young people with many dreams that had to do with gold medals, World Cups and a less turbulent process towards the World Cup in 2026. It was shattered in the summer of 2022, after the Women’s Tricolor and the Mexican National Team Sub 20 they will be left with nothing.

The failure was consumed by Women’s Tricolorfalling against USAbut the chronicle of the end of dreams began in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, where the Mexican Under 20 Team fell on penalties against Guatemala.

“Hopefully something will be done, because there are very promising generations that are left with practically nothing, these boys and girls are at risk of being lost,” they agree on the basic forces of the clubs of the MX League.

The women’s project MX League yla Mexican Soccer Federation shipwrecked in Nuevo León, blushing everyone involved, because the Monica Vergara he couldn’t even finish third in his group, leaving him with no chance of going to the Olympics and/or the World Cup.

The failure was consumed by the Women’s Tricolor; it ensures that options will be sought so that generations of young people are not lost. imago7

In the manly, Under 20 tricolor fell into the Concacaf World Cup, a generation was marked, being left without the Paris Olympics and the World Cup of the category, two essential competitions for an FMF that will not have to present a team in the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup, as it is the host.

So far, given the lack of success, in the FMF “Deep analysis” is promised and it is ensured that options will be sought so that the generations of young people who are left without competitions for the coming years are not lost.

In one summer, the youth of the Mexican team they saw many of their dreams slip away.