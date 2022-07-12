the star launches her brand • TAG24

Selena Gomez on all social networks. We see her posing in the company of fans and influencers here, on our peninsula. What is the American star doing in Milan? Let’s find out together.

Selena Gomez: an entrepreneur artist

We know Selena Gomez from his known career on Disney Channel. For the younger and more passionate, she was cast as the lead for the 2007 series Wizards of Waverlyplaying the young sorceress Alex Russo. From then on, Selena never stopped. She has moved on to various sectors of entertainment and entertainment, passing from TV to cinema and music. In this regard, we are well aware of her work as a singer and it is no stranger to us that she has also started a career as a producer, in which the name of the acclaimed Netflix teen series stands out. Thirteen. A life full of surprises, that of our Selena. A multifaceted artist who also does not want to give up the world of products and promotional activities. These days, as proof of her strong entrepreneurial sense, the latest big news from her.

From Fornovo to Milan: “I’m very happy to be in Italy”.

By now, all social media are flooding with photos, posts and messages that portray or talk about the actress and singer, Selena Gomez, wandering through the streets of Milan and beyond. Someone managed to snatch a photo from her, other lucky spectators took part in the event organized for a new great promotional mission. What is it about? They were make-up and beauty to bring the brilliant Selena Gomez among us. In fact, the star went to Italy to promote her new brand Rare Beauty. And she went into the shops Sephora Italy with the intention of having her lipsticks tested as soon as they landed on the peninsula.

Seeing it was a surprise for everyone. Her products are created by Art Cosmetics Fornovo San Giovanni where she went in person for the event. If earlier this had remained secret, in a short time it was the star who spread the news through a video on TikTok which has spread like wildfire: 1.6 million views and a lot of hype for its Italian fans.

The promotion of cosmetics begins in Fornovo. Selena Gomez, in fact, engages in the work within the company. Wearing her white coat, carefully personalized with her name written, she is ready to observe, guided by the other team members, the whole process of creating the foundation. She couldn’t be happier than that. The star has fun with the bottling and blending of the product and then off, she still advertises herself.

After Fornovo, in fact, there is Milan, the Italian city emblem of fashion and beauty. What better venue to launch your brand?

It is right there, during a meeting with La Repubblica, that she reveals that she has loved cosmetics since she was younger. And she says she is very happy to be back in Italy after a long time.

“I am very happy to be in Italy but above all excited to let all of you try my new range of lipsticks”. To be exact, 10 different lipsticks divided by color and with its matching pencil for the lip contour. Speaking of these, Selena Gomez adds:

“I wanted to create a classic lipstick that was really comfortable, each shade is easy to wear and perfect for every day”.

Rare Beauty: the important message of the brand

Rare Beauty aims to promote a beauty that goes beyond the socially standardized one. The actress intends to spread a different message. Even if it is impossible to arrive at a typically and socially advertised model of beauty, one must take into account one’s values ​​and positive qualities. Therefore, for Rare Beauty, there is no level of perfection to aspire to. To perfectly summarize the brand’s intent is its slogan. The phrase reads: “Be Rare, Be You.” Because being ourselves is the only way to leave a mark, to be precious to our eyes and to those of the world.

Everyone must and can feel good about himself, without thinking of obtaining results given by crazy criteria, which are not realistic at all. A more colorful, more positive world, the one promoted by Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty but, above all, more real.