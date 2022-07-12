The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson charges his parents: “They sank me psychologically”

Chester entered a detox clinic at the age of 17, but it was not his only controversial moment

Tom Hanks You have a new headache in your life. The original has been her son, the third of the interpreter with the actress and singer RitaWilson. Chester, nicknamed Chet, has heavily charged against their parents for sending you to a rehab at just 17 years old. The young man had a very complicated adolescence due to his addiction to toxic substances and generated several family problems that were tackled by their parents in that way.

Today, Chester he is 31 years old but he does not forget the dark stage he lived through some time ago: “I was admitted to a detoxification center when I was only 17 years old. I was at the lowest point of my life, completely lost. To the point where the hysteria crossed the limits that I knew. They sank me psychologically,” He has told on his YouTube channel.

That resentful-scented pain that emanates from his words is just a facade since deep down is grateful to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson for having him hospitalized. Chet acknowledges that he “was totally out of control” and that currently “I wouldn’t change my situation for anything, I love my parents”. At that moment it was all he needed, no matter how much he denied it and it was deeply painful.

Hanks’ third son’s reason for gratitude is none other than the many doors it has opened be the offspring of one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. “There are many advantages, but sometimes it can be quite strange. I was able to make many cool stuff that a lot of people didn’t get a chance to to do: travel the world, stay in good hotels, fly in private planes and I feel blessed by this”, has explained.

Chet Hanks also leaves a rather interesting reflection on how complicated managing fame can sometimes be: “My experience was even more complicated because, in addition to fame is toxic I wasn’t even famous. He was just the son of someone famous, he hadn’t done anything to deserve any kind of recognition. But what that generated was a lot of contempt for me.”

The truth is that Tom Hanks’ son has always been in the target of criticism for his rude attitude. Years ago he made a foray into music Trying his luck at rap His lyrics were full of xenophobic comments towards black people. He also had problems with his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker, who filed a complaint against him for alleged mistreatment and a request for a restraining order: “He threatened her with a gun on different occasions, threw objects at her and used various Racist insults”, said in the complaint.