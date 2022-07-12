the singer can’t stand the pressure

The highly anticipated Wonder Tour of the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has been postponed. The sad but inevitable announcement was made by the pop star herself with a touching post through her Instagram profile. The tour started a few days ago, on June 27 to be precise with the first stop in the States and already the fans’ dream to sing live out loud to the rhythm of Stitches it was broken, at least temporarily. Let’s find out together what are the reasons for this choice.

The lineup was already planned: the tour would touch the United States and Canada in several stages from June to October, and then continue in Europe from May to August 2023. Tickets sold out, fans in anticipation and an exceptional partner: Tommy Hilfiger who donated a million dollars for a collaboration with the program sustainability developed by Mendes and his staff to reduce the environmental impact and emissions generated by the tour. All jumped and with a few days notice. For now, the singer has canceled three weeks of concert, twelve stages in the USA, from 9 to 29 July. The reason? His mental health is at risk and must take care of it.

“It makes my heart squeeze to do so, but sadly I have to postpone the shows scheduled in the next few weeks until the one in Uncasville, Connecticut,” he wrote. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it has always been hard to be on the road and stay away from my friends and mine family“, The artist confessed. After a few years of hiatus, Shawn had resumed the world tour but perhaps, by his own admission, he would have to wait a little longer before fixing an exorbitant amount of dates. “I thought I was ready, but it was one premature decision and unfortunately the price to pay and the pressure stretched me out and I reached a breaking point, ”the 23-year-old continued with an open heart.

Shawn Mendes tour postponed, fan support is priceless

To recap: Shawn needs time to to heal, to take care of himself and his mental health. This must be the priority for now, for him to recover and have no others mental breakdown which could seriously damage his psychological well-being. Finally, the singer, mortified by the incident, promised to give his news and updates on the tour soon. No hard feelings among the fans, who were great support and they left some wishes for a speedy recovery to the singer: “We will wait for you”, “Take your time, what matters is your health”, “I hope you know that none of us are angry with you”.