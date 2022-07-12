The right addresses for a weekend in Capri

A chic icon of the Mediterranean, an island that has been enchanting and attracting artists, celebrities and international stars since ancient Roman times, Capri has always been a symbol of the Dolce Vita. An ideal destination to experience a weekend or even a longer stay in the name of the beauty of nature, where the protagonist is the sea, with its crystalline waters with a thousand shades of blue.

But in addition to spending days dedicated to idleness and tanning on a boat or in the various beach clubs on the rocks, there is no shortage of places to visit that tell its history and its culture. Like its ancient villas open to the public or its panoramic terraces, which offer breathtaking views and glimpses. There is no shortage of addresses in the name of bien vivre, to enjoy the excellent local cuisine and enchanting views. The nightlife of the blue island is sparkling and always reserves surprises. Its beating heart is there small square, in the historic center, which over the years has hosted personalities from the international jet set; even now it is possible to meet stars and VIPs who relax in the various clubs sipping drinks.

Capri, the blue island and its “Dolce vita”

Located off the Gulf of Naples, with the Sorrentine Peninsula in front of it, Capri shines with a magical atmosphere, which leads to relaxing the senses and enjoying life. From the cliffs to its viewpoints, its rich and fragrant vegetation, with Mediterranean trees, lemons, broom flowers and bougainvillea, but above all a transparent sea in which the colored houses of the port are reflected: the blue island is a place that invites you to relaxation and rediscovering moments of well-being and peace, to recharge and put aside stress.

It is no coincidence that Capri is synonymous with Dolce Vita and a carefree holiday, dedicated to pleasure, even for small things. Good food, naps lulled by the waves of the sea and a series of addresses to stay in the small hours: on this island everyone can find the best way to experience their holiday.

The charm of Capri in history

Its magnificence and splendor have touched the hearts of many poets and writers. Already Homer its beauty sang of it inOdysseybut also Pablo Neruda And Oscar Wilde they fell madly in love with it. The emperor Tiberius Caesar Augustus he wanted to make it his refuge dedicated to idleness, building magnificent villas and residences, suspended between the shimmering cobalt blue sea and the blue of the sky.

In the 1700s it was one of the most popular destinations of the Grand Tour, becoming the second home of many artists. From the 1950s onwards, this island of only 10 square kilometers became the summer residence of stars and celebrities from all over the world. The list of regulars who moored their yachts in front of the Faraglioni is long and broad: from Jackie Kennedy Onassis to Frank Sinatra, Brigitte Bardot And Pierre Cardin, but also Jean-Luc Godard And Luigi Comenciniwho immortalized her in their films, just to name a few.

Even today, Hollywood celebs continue to choose it as a buen retiro. Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Katy Perry, Beyonce these are just some of the VIP characters that can be found in its streets. Full of magical places, such as i Faraglioni, the Blue Grotto and the gardens of Augustus: one of the best ways to get to know it is by sea by renting a boat. And if you want to get around its scenic roads, hop aboard a convertible, like the stars did in the 1960s.

How to reach Capri

From Naples and from Sorrento ferries and hydrofoils leave at all hours of the day and dock at Marina Grande. From here to get from the port to the upper part of the center, you can go up on the historic funicular, passing over the fragrant lemon groves. Normally hotels also offer a free reception service upon arrival, taking care of transportation to the hotel.

