The punishment of the FIA: the sanction that Carlos Sainz will receive after the F1-75 fire

After being beaten by Charles Leclerc in Saturday’s sprint race, Carlos Sainz he set himself the goal of scoring 1-2 for Ferrari at the Austrian Grand Prix. It must be recognized that he had everything to do it. The pace of the F1-75 was better than that of the RB18, which was showing tire problems, with a Max Verstappen that was on the verge of falling to third place until disaster struck.

On lap 57, the Italian car began to emit smoke and it did not take long to catch fire, while the Spanish driver escaped from the passenger compartment. The image was bleak, not only because of the missed opportunity to score good points or because of the damage to the vehicle, but because of everything that goes with it. Carlos Sainz He will receive a sanction for the appointment at the Circuit Paul Ricard in two weeks.

It was Sainz’s fourth retirement of the season.

And it is that the man from Madrid He needs a new engine to be competitive in the French Grand Prix, although he will have to start from last place for exceeding the limit of power units imposed by the FIA. The regulations indicate that new engines can only be used three times, and this would be the fourth to enter the car of “Carletes”, for which a sanction of ten positions on the grid is guaranteed.

However, that will not be the only part that must be changed given the damage that the vehicle had. Also, It should be noted that the new power unit will not even have the propulsion upgrade that would make its debut in the second half of the season. Therefore, the engine will have the same risks and reliability problems that have been seen in these 11 dates in the two Scuderia cars.

no chance

Another consequence of what happened in Austria and the eventual sanction in France is the possible end of the dream for Carlos Sainz, who sees the chances of recovering in the championship as distant. In fact, his best chance was to take advantage of this double point date to get closer to the leaders, but he only left with the six points obtained in Saturday’s sprint.

Therefore, it is almost certain that there will be no championship for him this year, barring a miracle. In fact, “Carletes” took it upon himself to express his disappointment in his statements to the press after the race in Spielberg: “It seems to be the story of my season: as soon as we get a little bit of momentum, there is something that goes wrong and it is difficult continue with that”.