The punishment of the FIA: the sanction that Carlos Sainz will receive after the F1-75 fire

After being beaten by Charles Leclerc in Saturday’s sprint race, Carlos Sainz he set himself the goal of scoring 1-2 for Ferrari at the Austrian Grand Prix. It must be recognized that he had everything to do it. The pace of the F1-75 was better than that of the RB18, which was showing tire problems, with a Max Verstappen that was on the verge of falling to third place until disaster struck.

On lap 57, the Italian car began to emit smoke and it did not take long to catch fire, while the Spanish driver escaped from the passenger compartment. The image was bleak, not only because of the missed opportunity to score good points or because of the damage to the vehicle, but because of everything that goes with it. Carlos Sainz He will receive a sanction for the appointment at the Circuit Paul Ricard in two weeks.

It was Sainz’s fourth retirement of the season.

And it is that the man from Madrid He needs a new engine to be competitive in the French Grand Prix, although he will have to start from last place for exceeding the limit of power units imposed by the FIA. The regulations indicate that new engines can only be used three times, and this would be the fourth to enter the car of “Carletes”, for which a sanction of ten positions on the grid is guaranteed.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker