“The Powerpuff Girls” and other animated classics with which you will enjoy your youth again on HBO Max

Craig McCracken was the creator of “The Powerpuff Girls.” (Cartoon Network).

Remember those school breaks when we were younger and could stay up late and watch our favorite cartoons all day? Well, although we have grown up a bit and life demands much more from us than before, HBO Max gives us the opportunity to relive those moments with classic animated productions that we will never forget and that we may want to enjoy again.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The Powerpuff Girls

This intro is going to take you on a direct trip to your childhood. What were they doing while watching Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup fighting the forces of evil? (HBOMax)

Its official synopsis details that “Bombón, Burbuja y Bellota, known as the Powerpuff Girls, are three little girls with a mission: save the world before bedtime. Blossom is the leader, Bubbles is the free spirit, and Buttercup is the toughest. The Powerpuff Girls live with Professor Utonio in the suburbs of Saltadilla, where they usually confront different villains with ingenuity and strength.

Your Creator, Craig McCrackenalso founded other cartoons like Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends Y House of Bloom’s.

animaniacs

“Animaniacs” is an animated series created by Tom Ruegger. (Warner Bros. Animation)

Yakko, Wakko and their sister Dot are back, the three angry and close-knit Warner brothers, who will continue to have a lot of fun while wreaking havoc and confusion in the lives of anyone who crosses their path.

animaniacs is told with a plot very similar to that of the cartoons of the golden age of Hollywoodespecially because of its resemblance to looney tunes.

Pinky, Elvira and the Brain

“Pinky, Elvira and the Brain” was directed by Nelson Recinos, Bob Davies and Russell Calabrese. (Warner Bros. Animation/Amblin Entertainment)

This is an animation belonging to Warner Bros. Animation Y Amblin Entertainmentoriginally broadcast in 1998. On this occasion, the well-known animated characters, Pinky and the Brain, continue to hatch a plan that works for them to rule the world, but they will have it a little more difficult, since they must hide in the suburbs where they live with Elvira a hyperactive girl.

Phenomenon

Steven Spielberg was one of the creators of “Freak”. (Amblin Entertainment/Warner Bros. Animation)

Phenomenon It is a cartoon from 1995 that shows the story of a nerdy boy who one day due to fate ends up becoming a superhero, something that happened in the least expected way; Well, it was because one day his internet had a fatal flaw and sucked him into cyberspace when he wrote a sequence in the browser.

steven spielberg was one of the main creators of this animation.

the neighborhood boys

“The Neighborhood Boys” were created by Tom Warburton, Maxwell Atoms and Andy Rheingold. (Cartoon Network)

This series launched to the world in 2002 tells us about the experiences and adventures of five boys ranging from 10 years old, with very unusual personalities, who dedicated themselves to freeing all children from the tyranny of adults. That plan led them to form a secret team called the neighborhood boys (also known as KND).

Each member belonging to the organization is assigned a code name number and a sector to carry out their operations where there must be a tree house. cartoon Network was its official producer and distributor.

Surely you saw them in your childhood and in case you want to do it again, hbo max has them available for you.

KEEP READING:

Chip and Dale: To the Rescuea family comedy that pays tribute to the world of animation

The Technological Advances The Simpsons Predicted

sea ​​monster: the touching Netflix animated story that many are watching