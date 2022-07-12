The point about Cristiano Ronaldo: is he already breaking up with United? Bayern is the strong candidate today

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, we are counting on him for next season”. Erik tan Hag, coach of the new United who aims to climb the top of the Premier League, was quite clear. In the Dutch idea Cristiano Ronaldo remains the star of his team under construction, but at the moment the Portuguese’s intentions seem to be heading in another direction. The grumbles have existed for some time and the non-participation in the next Champions League is a decisive factor in the decision-making process of the 5-time Golden Ball, even this explains the failure to leave for the tour with the Red Devils.

Officially CR7 did not fly to Asia for family reasons. But as mentioned, there is also a market background behind the choice. Because under the track, slowly, something is moving. Chelsea gave us a thought as well as Sporting, but to date the number one candidate to welcome him is Bayern Munich: the Bavarians are always struggling with Lewandowski, who has asked for the sale and will probably be satisfied in the coming weeks . At that point, Kahn and Salihamidzic could sink the blow and put Ronaldo in the center of the attack. A scenario in the making, but for which there have already been some profitable contacts as demonstrated by the movement of the Red Devils (not only towards Paulo Dybala) to find a possible replacement.