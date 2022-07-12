The legendary Sylvester Stallone arrives at Prime Video with Nemesis

“I love action movies that also have heart. I wanted to get involved with Nemesis because this story has so many layers that I think people can relate to. It’s kind of a cautionary tale that’s also very exciting to watch. So excited for this to be seen globally on Prime Video where my fans and all audiences can enjoy it together around the world.” –Sylvester Stallone

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Presents a Balboa Production

a Julius Avery film NEMESIS

Global launch on Prime Video on August 26

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante Samaritan was pronounced dead after a fierce battle in a warehouse.

acen with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe that Samaritan died in the fire, but some in town, like Sam, are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Directed by: julius avery

Script: Bragi F. Schut

Producers: Sylvester StalloneBraden Aftergood

Executive producers: Bragi F. Schut, David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, Guy Riedel

Distribution: Sylvester StalloneJavon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Moises Arias

Gender: action thriller

