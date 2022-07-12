The Lady of Baza raises her voice thanks to the radio drama

Baza City Council will tell the story of its Lady with a live sound fiction designed to revive the experience of radio drama and that will put an end to the celebrations in honor of the five centuries that have passed since the discovery of this sculpture from the 4th century BC

The program of events includes the premiere of live sound fiction Three Millennia, Two Cultures, One Lady, which opens next Sunday at the Dengra Theater with free access until full capacity is reached. It is a novel proposal to tell the story of the Lady like never before, a proposal with a script, direction and sound design by the bastetano Jose Antonio Mecca dubbing actor, journalist and renowned expert in the field of voice and sound fiction.









Fifteen actors on stage give voice to this story, to which are added other well-known voices in the form of cameos, up to twenty, such as those of prestigious Basque journalists or that of the dubbing actor Salvador Aldeguer, the Spanish voice of John Travolta or Nicolas Cage, among others.

The fiction takes place in a real historical context in which the Iberian world is reproduced through interesting jumps in time that are perfectly threaded that will allow the public to travel in time to live an immersive experience with which to discover the beauty of radio theater made as it was done in its origins, live and on stage .

This proposal allows us to approach the history of the Lady of Baza with different looks and innovative formats and will result in a sound piece that will become part of the legacy that the 50th anniversary leaves in the city.