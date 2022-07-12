The incredible record that Kate Winslet broke on the set of the new Avatar movie: “Proud of myself”

“Is strong. A warrior ”, this is how Kate Winslet defined her character, Ronala leader of the oceanic tribe of the Metkayina, in the new film by Avatar: The Water Sense, which will be released on the big screen in December this year. A quality that seems to be shared by his interpreter, who broke an unexpected record while preparing for his role.

Winslet doesn’t just star in one of the most successful and enduring classics in movie history. After giving life to the young and smiling rose in titanica in 1997, the British actress has played numerous roles and showed her chameleon character before the cameras. On this occasion, and 25 years after the premiere of the historic film, met again with the writer and director james cameron. This time, in the second production of Avatarwhich already managed to position itself with its premiere in 2009 as the highest grossing movie in history and broke all records with its first production.

Avatar: The Way Of Water will hit the big screen in December 2022

Winslet was aware that for filming he had to acquire the ability to stay underwater for a long time. So he did not hesitate to train for it and managed to break a record among the cast: 7 minutes and 14 seconds inside a tank of about 3400 liters of water. In addition, also surpassed the time reached by actor Tom Cruise in preparation for filming Mission Impossible: Secret Nationwhere he held his breath for six minutes underwater.

“It was brilliant and I felt very proud of myself”expressed the actress in dialogue with the British magazine Empire. “The most amazing thing for me, as a middle-aged woman, was learning something not only new, but superhuman,” she added.

Kate Winslet revealed that she broke an incredible record on the set of Avatar: she held her breath for more than seven minutes Instagram:@kate.winslet.official

As he related, it is an experience that Winslet does not think he can get again: “It’s wonderful. Your mind completely vanishes. You can’t think of anything, you can’t make lists in your head. You just look at the bubbles below you. My first words when I resurfaced were: ‘Am I dead?’. And yes, I thought he had died, ”she confided.

As for the character he plays, he detailed: “ronal she is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. Even in the face of grave danger and with a newborn baby, she bonds with her people and Fight for what you love most: your family and your home”.

Kate Winslet plays Ronal in the second Avatar film, directed by James Cameron video capture

Winslet will also star in and produce Trustan adaptation to the audiovisual genre of the award-winning novel of the same name of Argentinian writer Hernán Díaz, In the distancewhose Spanish edition will be published in March of next year.

the miniseries coming to HBO Max soon and will tell the story of Benjamín Rask, a wealthy financier who decides to write his memoirs through one of his assistants, after his dissatisfaction with the image that a novel showed of his wife and him; under a setting in the 20s. his secretary, played by the protagonist of titanicayou will realize that Rask has hidden intentions behind his idea.

In addition, the British won last year the category best drama miniseries actress at the 2021 Emmy Awards, for the role she played in Mare of Easttownwhich can also be viewed on the same platform streaming.