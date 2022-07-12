The immersive London experience of our favorite musical

Mama Mia! It is a musical based on the songs of the Swedish group ABBA as inspiration to narrate one of the most beloved stories in musicals. It is one of those works that do not go out of style and children and adults have to see it at least once in their lives. Now that we do go back to its beginnings, since its debut in London in 1999, it has been seen by more than 65 million viewers around the world. So we don’t talk about anything, years later it even had its theatrical adaptation starring Meryl Streep, so it’s time to talk about Mama Mia! The Party for you to live the story in flesh and blood.

Mama Mia! The Party, takes place at Nikos Taverna on the beautiful island of Skopelos, where the film was shot. So just imagine all the vibe of the musical as if you’re part of the story because as the sun sets on the island, you’ll be able to learn about a secret romance and you won’t have to get up from your seat to watch the drama unfold. . Unless you want that and join in singing all the ABBA songs.

With the legendary music of ABBA and a new story so you don’t even know what awaits you, on the contrary, it is a way for you to live one of your favorite stories in a different way. Mama Mia! The Party was adapted by Sandi Toksvig and in this immersive experience you will go from dinner to dance and get lost in a fabulous dream world at night along with hundreds of people who travel from all over the world to live this experience.

Now that while you enjoy feeling part of the musical, the food cannot be left out, bringing the best of Greece to the table, made with the best ingredients so that you can enjoy each dish in a big way. Starting with a memorable Greek salad to whet your appetite as you prepare for a rich lamb shoulder confit and slow-cooked veal served with garlic-roasted potatoes, zucchini peperonata, romesco and aromatic juice. To finish, a delicious Greek lemon tart served with candied orange peel and citrus yogurt.

Although calm, if you are one of those who look for vegetarian dishes, they also have a menu that does not ask for anything from the other along with an extensive cocktail menu that could not be missing. In addition to that if you have allergies you can also contact them so that everything is personalized and you do not endanger your health. Mama Mia! The Party surely it is one of those experiences that cannot be left out of your list of things to do.

The music is completely live to better connect with all viewers, Mama Mia! The Party It will be that journey through each of the memories of one of the most beloved musicals. In it, he recreates an authentic tavern in a square in the old town of the Greek island of Skopelos, where the original film was shot to give it that touch full of magic. To buy your tickets and consult more information you just have to click here.