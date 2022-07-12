The iconic moment that immortalized Sylvester Stallone and Lamborghini

The New Yorker Sylvester Stallone, through his character Rocky Balboa, has remained in the memory of every movie buff. Today we will review the car that has best accompanied the “Italian stallion”. Next, a history of filming, cars and the seventh art.

The New York actor Sylvester Stallone yes, he has managed to build a lineage in the Hollywood industry. From 1969 to the present day, Stallone has not stopped working for and for the art of performance.

Protagonist of the saga “Rocky” and the saga “Rambo”, the New York actor is an icon of action cinema and sportsmanship. But we would not be unfair if we reduce Stallone’s talent to his two highest-grossing sagas. Stallone filmed more than 60 movies.

Stallone occupies a place in the imaginary of the film industry. This is that of the common man, neither very handsome nor very intelligent, who through his sincere heart and combative spirit manages to move whoever gives in to his plot. This is where the charm of the actor lies, so often unfairly criticized for his lack of “expression”.

We are fascinated when cinema mixes with automotive culture. That is why today we will review a really unique car that knew how to accompany the very Rocky Balboa and his fearless sportsmanship.

In 1985, the fourth installment of the Italian stallion reached cinemas around the world. “Rocky IV”, with its plot immersed in the climate of Cold War and with its box office record, it shows a new chapter in Stallone’s adventures as a famous boxer.

“Rocky IV” not only stars Stallone, but is also directed by him. In this installment, Rocky is no longer a beginner and enjoys the vintage of being a successful athlete. Lamborghinia classic Italian brand in tune with the character of Balboa, shines in the fourth installment of the saga.

It is worth noting that the Jalpa was the novelty of Lamborghini at the time of filming, so that his participation served as promotion. Among several memorable scenes in this film, there is one that undoubtedly stands out. With “No Easy Way Out” of Ozzy Osbourne background, Rocky advances towards the revenge against Drago, in the middle of the night, piloting the favorite Jalpa. Excellent.

The lamborghini jalpa It has a central and longitudinal engine with 8 cylinders placed in V, 16 valves and a displacement of 3485 cm³. This allows a total power of 255 hp at 7,000 rpm, while its maximum torque is 314 Nm at 3,500 rpm. All run by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Here’s Stallone and Lamborghini in the famed scene from “Rocky IV”: