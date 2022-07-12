The Hollywood Vampires will tour Europe

Little by little, Johnny Depp returns to recover his work projects after winning the defamation trial he initiated against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Now it has been announced that he will return to the stage in the company of Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

The trio of artists have a band called The Hollywood Vampires and recently posted that they plan to start a European tour in June 2023.

The first countries where they will be presented that are already confirmed are Luxembourg and Germany. The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and Joe Perry will be on guitar and backing vocals, while Alice Cooper will be the band’s vocalist, they will also be accompanied by guitarist Tommy Henriksen, who has already worked with the group on previous occasions.

Johnny Depp’s interest in returning to the music scene could be due in part to the good reception he had from the public when he accompanied Jeff Beck at a concert in England.

That caused quite a stir as it came within days of winning Amber Heard’s trial, and many felt it was her way of celebrating this important victory.

On the other hand, the actor recently released a new album, called ’18′, which he has been working on since 2019 and is made up of 13 songs. These are a new version of songs by other artists such as John Lennon, Motown, Killing Joke, The Velvet Underground and The Beach Boys.

In addition to music, he is also expected to return to the big screen. At the moment it is known that he will appear in the docuseries “Boston George”, where the story of drug trafficker George Jacob Jung will be told.