The hard and unknown childhood of Leonardo DiCaprio will break your heart

Leonard wilhelm DiCaprioLeonardo DiCaprio, known simply as Leonardo DiCaprio, is an American actor, film producer, and environmentalist. He has received numerous awards, including an Oscar for best actor; a BAFTA award for best actor for his performance in “The Revenant”, two Golden Globes for best drama actor for his performances in “The Aviator” and “The Revenant”; and a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy for “The Wolf of Wall Street.” In addition to his awards, he is recognized for being chosen for roles by renowned directors such as Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino, who chose him as the protagonist of his latest production “once upon a time in hollywood“.

In 2019 he filmed the acclaimed latest Quentin Tarantino production called “Once upon a time in Hollywood”. The film starred Leonardo DicaprioBrad Pitt, Margot Robbie and other actors who played great artists from the golden age of Hollywood, in what the specialized press did not hesitate to call “a love letter to cinema.”

In the 90s the irruption of Leonardo Dicaprio, was a boom largely because of her angelic face and her charming smile, but she always amply demonstrated her acting qualities and garnered all kinds of awards and the best comments from specialized critics. But his life was not a bed of roses since he went through many needs and saw things that many children in his childhood they don’t usually see.

Therefore in an interview with the Los Angeles Times Leonardo Dicaprio expressed: “My mother and I live between Hollywood and Western, a corner full of prostitutes. It was terrifying. I remember when I was five years old, when a guy with a raincoat, some needles and crack cocaine cornered me. At only 5 years old, in full childhoodthe protagonist of “once upon a time in hollywood“He started working in advertising to help with household expenses, since his mother had two jobs to keep the home afloat.

At 14 years Leonardo Dicaprio He started doing commercials for it, he commented, “I asked my mom to start taking me to acting classes. That was the break in my life, that motivation that woke up at just the right moment.” At 15, when she was leaving her childhoodafter acting in several commercials, Leo He asked his mother to change schools to study acting, because he was a victim of bullying, for this reason he recalled: “I just had to get out of there, at school they beat me and I was already beginning to develop a negative attitude towards others. ”.

Source: Instagram Leonardo DiCaprio

The reason, according to words Leonardo Dicapriowhy not derailed is that in his childhood he saw up close the real consequences of addictions: “I never took drugs, because when I was three years old I saw people taking drugs. So when I got to Hollywood, it was like a walk in the park for me. I went to parties where the temptation was. The industry is very volatile and artists are always looking to fit in. When you are a child and you grow up in that environment, you find yourself in a vulnerable position, the criticism makes you question yourself, and we have seen many people fall victim to that, which is very sad”, commented the actor of “Once upon time in hollywood”.