The hard and unknown childhood of Leonardo DiCaprio will break your heart

Leonard wilhelm DiCaprioLeonardo DiCaprio, known simply as Leonardo DiCaprio, is an American actor, film producer, and environmentalist. He has received numerous awards, including an Oscar for best actor; a BAFTA award for best actor for his performance in “The Revenant”, two Golden Globes for best drama actor for his performances in “The Aviator” and “The Revenant”; and a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy for “The Wolf of Wall Street.” In addition to his awards, he is recognized for being chosen for roles by renowned directors such as Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino, who chose him as the protagonist of his latest production “once upon a time in hollywood“.

In 2019 he filmed the acclaimed latest Quentin Tarantino production called “Once upon a time in Hollywood”. The film starred Leonardo DicaprioBrad Pitt, Margot Robbie and other actors who played great artists from the golden age of Hollywood, in what the specialized press did not hesitate to call “a love letter to cinema.”

