The Fortnite summer 2022 event would be falling and has already leaked its first novelty

How hot it is is the phrase that I have heard the most and said the most at the same time for a good handful of days. Summer has crept into my house without me realizing it, actually. And you’re going to laugh, but one of the reasons I’ve been so clueless is because of the fact that Fortnite has not yet received its typical summer event that it celebrates around these dates.

Tons of information has been leaked about fantasy crossovers that would arrive sooner rather than later Fortnitethat is true but, what about the new battle royale summer 2022 event? Well, we finally have the first leak that allows us to check what will be one of its main novelties. I leave you with all the details below so you can understand what exactly I am talking about:

The leaker known as Jakey on Twitter has found a number of references in the code of Fortnite to the summer event

These seem to correspond to that of a possible skatepark that I already told you about in this other article.

Considering this leak, it is most likely that the summer event will debut with the next update of Fortnitewhich would arrive next week, if everything goes as it should.