The former Real Madrid sure: “Mbappé will play here. I would like Cristiano Ronaldo to come back but … “

Illustrious opinion on the future of the young French striker and beyond.

“Mbappé rejected Real Madrid due to the social, political and family pressures he suffered. He had to say no.” These are the ideas of Hugo Sanchezformer Mexican striker of the Blancos that a Radio Marca is back on the affair linked to the Paris Saint-Germain striker. “Knowing him, I am sure that one day he will play for Real Madrid,” added the former footballer.

Speaking then of the Madrid environment and of who, instead, is a certain pillar of the squadras: “Benzema? This year he will receive the Ballon d’Or. It is very noticeable when Benzema is on the field and when not. With his experience, maturity , quality and leadership, has shown that he deserves it, and even more by winning the Spanish championship and the Champions League “, concluded Hugo Sanchez on the Madrid bomber.

Speaking of forwards: “I would like CR7 to return to Real Madrid, but I see it as very difficult for the club’s modus operandi. He wants to give space to the new generations and to make them take the place of the veterans. And the old glories do not return.” .

July 12, 2022 (change July 12, 2022 | 08:49)

