The first images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling together as Barbie and Ken

Photo credit: @cine_bts – Instagram

are you a fan of Barbie and Ken and you still haven’t found out? Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds They will bring the couple to life in the new film by Greta Gerwig, a ‘live action’ of the doll with which you have surely played thousands of times in your childhood. And it is that, although we have already seen the actors separately wearing the costumes of their respective characters, the time has finally come to see Barbie and Ken together. Our desire to see the film increases by the moment!

The images that have revolutionized the fans belong to the filming of the production that will see the light next summer. Wearing the same cowboy hat and a pink scarf tied around their necks, Margot and Ryan look amazing together. She wears a pink ensemble made up of bell bottoms and a vest. And it doesn’t lack detail: it has the same print on the bell of the pants, on the lapel of the vest and on the neckerchief. As for the hairstyle, Barbie’s long platinum hair could not be missing.

On the other hand, the striking and changed appearance of Ryan Reynolds to play Ken has already generated ‘memes’ on social networks and even compared him to the presenter Ellen DeGeneres. In the latest photos Ryan has been seen wearing a black ensemble with white fringe details on the jacket and white cowboy boots. We can only say that reality is stranger than fiction and we love the looks of Barbie and Ken.

Regarding the story, you probably think that this production is going to tell the traditional story of the Mattel doll, but the truth is that the plot will focus on breaking down the prejudices surrounding the character of Barbie. to enjoy this movie we will have to wait until July 21, 2023but meanwhile we will be VERY attentive to the news of the couple (especially the mythical looks of Barbie).