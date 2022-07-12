The fantastic Mr. Zorro: the best stop motion movie you’ll see on Star Plus with an amazing cast and an unforgettable story | FAME

The variety of movies within streaming platforms This is good news for consumers of this new way of looking at movies. But the motley offer usually hides some jewelry that, for different reasons, such as the premieres or the marketing of each company, are left behind or relegated to the first thing that is shown in the interfaces of NetflixHBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Star Plus, Mubi, among others.

between that extensive list moviesthere is an animated film that brought to the big screen a classic roald dahl story and he did it through stop motion, becoming a modern classic.

We refer to “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (“Fantastic Mr Fox” in its original language), Wes Anderson’s first animated film which appeared in 2009 and featured a enviable cast formed by George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Willem Dafoe, Bill Murray, Owen Wilsonamong others. Find out what it’s about here and on which streaming platforms you can see the tape.

The protagonist, with a shirt, before causing a disaster (Photo: 20th Century Fox Animation)

WHAT IS “FANTASTIC MR. FOX”?

The movie talks about the story of Mr. Zorro, who as a young man had as a vocation and job to raid farms to take chickens. In one of his raids, he is trapped with his wife, happiness, who reveals that she is pregnant. They immediately agree that their lives must change and not fall into any more fox traps. ANDescape and have a peaceful life with their son.

In this way, moved from a hole to a tree, Mr. Fox is now a newspaper columnist and tries to remember his old days, despite warnings such as the fact that the place where he currently lives is not safe for his family.

Contrary to precautions, the protagonist will organize his last great robbery in three farms. She takes, along with her friend Kylie, birds and agricultural products, which ends up being the downfall of her home, because the farmers joined together to end not only Mr. Fox’s family, but also the other animals, who must flee to survive.

The protagonist and other animals when they try to escape from humans (Photo: 20th Century Fox Animation)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “FANTASTIC MR. FOX”?

George Clooney as Mr Fox

Meryl Streep as Mrs. Fox

Jason Schwartzman as Ash Fox

Bill Murray as Badger

Willem Dafoe as Rat

Owen Wilson as Coach Skip

Adrien Brody as Rickity

Wes Anderson as Weasel

Roman Coppola as Squirrel

Jarvis Cocker as Petey

Michael Gambon as Franklin Bean

Eric Anderson as Kristofferson

Helen McCrory as Mrs. Bean

HOW TO WATCH “FANTASTIC MR. FOX”?

The movie “Fantastic Mr. Fox” of wes anderson is available in the catalog Star Plus. If you want to see the film online, you can click on this link. “Fantastic Mr Fox” is also on the streaming platform Mubi.

TRAILER OF “FANTASTIC MR. FOX”