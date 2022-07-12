the Euphoria and Spider-Man star just broke an incredible record
Zendaya she never stops: the actress born in 1996 is establishing herself more and more as the next great diva of the cinema and to prove it is not only the success of the films and series of which she belongs, but also the awards that come as a result.
In fact, in these hours, Zendaya has made the history of Emmy Awards how the youngest producer to receive a nominationof course for the second season of the series Euphoria. All this in addition to the fact that she is the youngest ever to receive two nominations as Best Actress in a Leading Roleagain for the lead role in the HBO series.
In 2020 she made history by winning her first Emmy in that same category at just 24, as well as being the second black woman to triumph after Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder. Record by record, Zendaya also became the first black woman to be nominated for both acting and soundtrack in the same edition of the Emmys. In fact, you have received two other nominations for the next awards for television in the original music and lyrics category, for songs Elliot’s Song from the episode “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” and for I’m Tired from the episode “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can“- both made with Labrinth.
In the future we will review it in Dune: Part Two from Denis Villeneuve and in the next film by Luca Guadagnino, Challengers. With numbers like this, the future of cinema and television seem increasingly in his hands.
Below you can find the nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awardswhich among other things have been awarded a posthumous candidacy Chadwick Boseman for the series What if…?category Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Here is the list of the main categories announced:
BEST DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Demerger
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
BEST COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Split
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A DRAMA
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A COMEDY
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- John Turturro, Splitting
- Christopher Walken, Split
- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Patricia Arquette, Demerger
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
BEST MINISERIES OR ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES
- Dopesick
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus
BEST TV FILM
- Cip & Dale special agents
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon
- The Survivor
BEST PROTAGONIST ACTOR IN A MINISERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, In the Name of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A MINISERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment
- Margaret Qually, Maid
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Will Poulter, Dopesick
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick
The awards on September 12, 2022. HERE ALL THE OTHER NOMINATIONS
Photo: Emma McIntyre / WireImage
