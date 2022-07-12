the Euphoria and Spider-Man star just broke an incredible record

Zendaya she never stops: the actress born in 1996 is establishing herself more and more as the next great diva of the cinema and to prove it is not only the success of the films and series of which she belongs, but also the awards that come as a result.

In fact, in these hours, Zendaya has made the history of Emmy Awards how the youngest producer to receive a nominationof course for the second season of the series Euphoria. All this in addition to the fact that she is the youngest ever to receive two nominations as Best Actress in a Leading Roleagain for the lead role in the HBO series.

In 2020 she made history by winning her first Emmy in that same category at just 24, as well as being the second black woman to triumph after Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder. Record by record, Zendaya also became the first black woman to be nominated for both acting and soundtrack in the same edition of the Emmys. In fact, you have received two other nominations for the next awards for television in the original music and lyrics category, for songs Elliot’s Song from the episode “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” and for I’m Tired from the episode “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can“- both made with Labrinth.

In the future we will review it in Dune: Part Two from Denis Villeneuve and in the next film by Luca Guadagnino, Challengers. With numbers like this, the future of cinema and television seem increasingly in his hands.

Below you can find the nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awardswhich among other things have been awarded a posthumous candidacy Chadwick Boseman for the series What if…?category Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Here is the list of the main categories announced:

BEST DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Demerger

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

BEST COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Split

Jeremy Strong, Succession

ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The flight attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Splitting

Christopher Walken, Split

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Patricia Arquette, Demerger

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST MINISERIES OR ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES

Dopesick

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus

BEST TV FILM

Cip & Dale special agents

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

BEST PROTAGONIST ACTOR IN A MINISERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, In the Name of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

BEST ACTRESS PROTAGONIST IN A MINISERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qually, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

The awards on September 12, 2022. HERE ALL THE OTHER NOMINATIONS

Photo: Emma McIntyre / WireImage

