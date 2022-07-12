The Dodgers sweep the Cubs with a vibrant 11-9

Los Angeles (USA), July 10. The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Chicago Cubs in their four-game series that ended this Sunday with a vibrant duel that they took 11-9 after four hours of play.

The Dodgers, led this Sunday by Freddie Freeman, have chained seven consecutive victories and have swept their rivals in the last two series: the Chicago Cubs (four games) and the Colorado Rockies (three games).

The Cubs had a grand slam by PJ Higgins and home runs by David Bote and Puerto Rican Nelson Velázquez, but the Dodgers responded through Freddie Freeman (one homer, four hits, two RBIs and two runs scored), Will Smith and Trea Turner (both with two RBIs and one scored).

In a highly entertaining game that saw 17 runs between the two teams in the first three innings alone, the only bad news for the Californians this Sunday was the shaky performance of Mexican left-hander Julio Urías, who allowed five runs in the first two innings before leave the party

The Cubs’ attack started strong in the first inning with five runs off a struggling Urías from the first pitch.

Nico Hoerner singled in the first run of the game, which was scored by Willson Contreras, while PJ Higgins stunned Dodger Stadium with a grand slam that led the Cubs to 0-5.

With a lot of homework ahead of them, the Dodgers responded in the bottom of the first inning with three RBIs by Will Smith, Justin Turner and Max Muncy (3-5).

After only two episodes of work, Urías gave way on the Dodgers mound to Phil Bickford, who turned 27 this Sunday.

However, the reliever did not start his celebration on the right foot as in the third inning he allowed a three-run home run by David Bote with which the Cubs opened the gap again on the scoreboard (3-8).

Will Smith sparked the Dodgers’ offense again in the third inning with his second RBI, which was scored by Freddie Freeman.

The Cubs’ doubts continued when the Dodgers loaded the bases and Justin Turner added a run on a walk by Gavin Lux.

But the best for the Dodgers was yet to come without leaving the third inning.

An error in the launch of Patrick Wisdom, when it seemed that he had the out in a play without much difficulty, gave the locals two more runs (Max Muncy and Trayce Thompson); and then a single by Trea Turner drove in two more runs (Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts) as the Dodgers turned the score around in spectacular fashion (9-8).

The game had everything until then and it took two hours just to solve the first three innings.

After two episodes in which the pitchers took control, Freddie Freeman gave the attacks back the spotlight with a homer in the sixth inning (10-8) and drove in another one in the seventh (11-8).

A home run by Puerto Rican Nelson Velázquez in the eighth inning closed the final 11-9.

The victory for the Dodgers went to Phil Bickford with three runs allowed and three strikeouts in one inning while the loss went to the Cubs’ Mark Leiter Jr. with one run allowed in 0.1 innings.

The save was signed by the Venezuelan Brusdar Graterol (3) with two innings without conceding runs. EFE

