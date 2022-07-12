The day Nicolas Cage ate Nicolas Cage… and a pig

Premiere Nicolas Cage’s exploding testicles

In the book age of cagethe last and desperate attempt to catch the uncatchable (or simply take advantage of the penultimate opportunity to capitalize on the phenomenon that does not end), the author Keith Phipps picks up a text by Nicolas Cage -since the entire volume deals with him-. I’m a lizard, a shark and a panther looking for heat, write. And it continues: I am a roller coaster that glows in the dark. I spliced. I want to be John Denver on acid playing the accordion. I want to drink Jack Daniel’s while I drive my Corvette through the Grand Canyon. I am the frog you never kissed. I am a sinner looking for a little peace. I don’t believe in God, but I’m afraid of him. So pray. No one like Cage so devoted and self-aware. And growing.

And yet, from time to time, the perfect mastery that Cage seems to demonstrate over every aspect of Cage means that Cage can afford to lose control in order, even for a moment, to stop being Cage and, in a game vertiginous and absurd double negative, will be more Cage than ever before. If you read it again you might understand. There are no guarantees. Pigfrom the debutante Michael Sarnoski and which premieres next Friday, is proof of the above, and in its contained simplicity it has much of a unique show. For any other actor it might be a minimalist work built from containment, the silence and the certainty of a pain (in its mute inexpressiveness) tremendous and deep. But for Coppola’s nephew standing still may be the most obscene and overreacted of moves.

Suddenly, the story of a vagabond and disillusioned chef who, in the company of a pig, dedicates his entire life to hunting truffles brings back to us the most extravagant, crazy and exotic image of Nicolas Cage, that of Cage outside himself, that of Cage centered, that of non-Cage. The director says that he was never moved by the postmodern idea, so dear to Tarantino for example, of giving back to the audience the opposite image of their innermost expectation. In PigCage does not reproduce John Travolta’s dance steps in pulp fiction imagining himself the opposite of himself. In reality, Cage takes on a role (or meta-role) in Sarnoski’s film that he has only given himself to on a few occasions: that of an academically good and respectable actor. Let’s say he widens his range of sound and fury to the loudest of sounds, which, as the other Cage (John) well knew, can be silence.

Nicolas Cage in a moment of ‘Pig’.

At some point a little over a decade ago, who knows if due to debts contracted (they say he sponsored two albino cobras, had a pyramid-shaped mausoleum built, acquired one of the hundred copies still existing and whole of Action Comics and bought a Martian meteorite, two castles, a few jibarized heads, an island and the skull of a Tyrannosaurus stolen from the Gobi desert that he could not help but return), who knows if as an offering a perfect career in his continued imperfection or who He knows if for simple coherence, the fact is that Cage has given himself over to the feast of himself and memes that he is today for perhaps a new audience. It was then that his filmography was capable of peaks of stupidity like disappeared without a traceby Vic Armstrong, probably the worst movie of a long time.

And it was then that he forged his legend that still refers to the GIF You Don’t Say? directly extracted from vampire kisses (Robert Bierman, 1989) than at not the bees (the bees don’t) of his quirky version of Wicker Man (Neil LaBute, 2006) that films capable of anything like Mandy (Panos Cosmatos, 2018) and Color Out of Space (Richard Stanley, 2019) than tapes capable of absolutely nothing. And here the list is lengthened by an eternal labyrinth of series B, of tapes hidden in the depths of the platforms and of Cage devouring Cage. I can find things in the movies that maybe other actors might not consider appropriate for their background. That doesn’t bother me, because I like to work, he says.

It is true that it was not always so. What’s more, it was never like that. Prior to Pigmovies like shadow and sober joe (David Gordon Green, 2013), the murky corrupt lieutenant (Werner Herzog, 2009), the maddeningly postmodern adaptation (Spike Jonze, 2002), the always waiting to be claimed to the limit (Martin Scorsese, 1998), the labyrinthine Snake Eyes (Brian de Palma, 1998), the something more than just fast-paced Face to face (John Woo, 1997), forever and by Amaral Leaving Las Vegas (Mike Figgis, 1995), the feverish Red Rock West (John Dahl, 1993), the inalienable Wild Heart (David Lynch, 1990) or the charming and stupid Moon spell (Norman Jewison, 1987) remind us that Cage was always able to refute Cage; that Cage was so much the opposite of the movies memerized and without title of last batch as of the noisy blockbusters What The Rock, Con Air, The Search either Ghost Rider in which he always wore a different and waning hairstyle.

They recently launched Ghostland Prisonersfrom Zion Sono, and The unbearable weight of an enormous talent, by Tom Gormican. In the two Cages he is a genre unto himself; Cage is an actor who tackles drama with the tools of comedy and comedy as if it were a Greek tragedy; Cage is a lizard, a shark and a panther. And so on until he became a simple, silent and contradictory pig looking for truffles So Nicolas Kim Coppola, as he is called, is more Nicolas Kim Coppola than ever by dint of being the opposite of Nicolas Kim Coppola. Pure Hegelian dialectics, pure Cage.