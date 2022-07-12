The Birthplace Museum of Morelos presents 2 American films

MORELIA, Mich., July 11, 2022.- At the Museo Casa Natal de Morelos, Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week are Film Club, a program supported by the Secretary of Culture of Michoacán (Secum), which takes place at 5:00 p.m., with free admission and following all sanitary measures.

In a press release it was reported that on Tuesday, July 12, the American feature film “Unexpected Beauty” (2016) by director David Frankel will be screened. The drama tells the story of Howard Inlet (Will Smith), a successful advertising executive from New York. His situation changes drastically when a personal tragedy hits him hard, causing him to fall into a deep spiral of depression.

On Thursday, July 14, the attendees will enjoy the American film “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006), directed by Gabriele Muccino, starring Will Smith with his son Jade Smith. It is based on the true story of Chris Gardner.

Life is a struggle for Chris Gardner. Kicked out of his apartment, he and his young son have nowhere to go. Chris eventually gets a job as an intern at a financial firm, but the position doesn’t pay him quickly.

The Cine Club collection has approximately 2,000 films, many of them suitable for the whole family. The Morelos Birthplace Museum is located at Calle La Corregidora 113, in the Historic Center of Morelia.